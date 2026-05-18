Quote of the day by Vir Das: ‘Happiness when yelled, joy when not protected but joy projected is hope. It is strength…’

A comedian, actor, and musician, Vir Das is a man who wears many hats, but he is most popularly known as one of the most talented and unabashed stand-up artists of our generation. Like any good art, his puts a mirror to society and reflects the truth, and that often lands him in murky waters with the politicians and other similarly invested parties. But staying true to his craft, he continues to use his platform to voice his truth. Vir Das poses in the press room after hosting the the 52nd International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on November 25, 2024, in New York City. (AFP)

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Born in May 1979, Vir started his career as a stand-up comic before making a name for himself starring in films such as Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone. However, it is stand-up that has taken him to the peak of popularity. In 2023, he won an International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

Today’s quote of the day is from his 2025 Netflix special, Vir Das: Fool Volume, and reads: “Happiness when yelled, joy when not protected but joy projected is hope. It is strength. People with power understand that.”