Vir Das on why roast-style hosting like the Oscars cannot happen in Indian award shows: ‘Star egos won’t take a joke'

In a new post, Vir began, “Why doesn't India do a Gervais or even a Conan-style hosting of a major film awards? Well, as someone who wrote the script for many Indian awards for five years. Here's why. The point of having comedians host and roast the Oscars or film awards is that for a night, a jester would humanise the most beautiful chosen people in the world, since they were being celebrated already. That's when any joke is a punch-up.”

Actor and comedian Vir Das has hosted a few award shows in India, and is aware of how they function with so many stars and actors present. Can prominent award shows in India feature roast-style hosting like the Oscars? Vir does not think so, as he noted in a new post on his X account. (Also read: Conan O'Brien addresses 'frightening times' in unusually political Oscars monologue; roasts Timothee Chalamet, Netflix )

‘A huge star hosting works for the people in the room’ He continued, “Here, star egos won't take a joke from anyone not at their level. Ironically, the bigger the star who hosts, the trickier it's gonna be. Because like three people are at that level. So a huge star hosting works for the people in the room, just not always funny for the people watching. Simply because the power imbalance is off.”

Conan O’Brien returned to host the Oscars for the second year in a row. During the show, he addressed several issues that have gripped socio-cultural discourse over the last few months, from a reference to the conflict in the Middle East between Iran, Israel, and the US to the growing threat of AI. He also took a shot at Timothee Chalamet for his comments on opera and ballet, that had gone viral on social media. “I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” he said, getting a big laugh. The camera immediately cut to a laughing Timothee, who took the joke with a laugh.

On the work front, Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut. The film also stars Mona Singh, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Vir plays the lead role as an agent sent on a mission in India. He co-directed the film with longtime collaborator Kavi Shastri.