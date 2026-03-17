Vir Das on why roast-style hosting like the Oscars cannot happen in Indian award shows: ‘Star egos won’t take a joke'
Vir Das has shared that award shows in India cannot include hosts like Conan O'Brien or Ricky Gervais because stars cannot handle jokes here.
Actor and comedian Vir Das has hosted a few award shows in India, and is aware of how they function with so many stars and actors present. Can prominent award shows in India feature roast-style hosting like the Oscars? Vir does not think so, as he noted in a new post on his X account. (Also read: Conan O'Brien addresses 'frightening times' in unusually political Oscars monologue; roasts Timothee Chalamet, Netflix)
What Vir wrote
In a new post, Vir began, “Why doesn't India do a Gervais or even a Conan-style hosting of a major film awards? Well, as someone who wrote the script for many Indian awards for five years. Here's why. The point of having comedians host and roast the Oscars or film awards is that for a night, a jester would humanise the most beautiful chosen people in the world, since they were being celebrated already. That's when any joke is a punch-up.”
‘A huge star hosting works for the people in the room’
He continued, “Here, star egos won't take a joke from anyone not at their level. Ironically, the bigger the star who hosts, the trickier it's gonna be. Because like three people are at that level. So a huge star hosting works for the people in the room, just not always funny for the people watching. Simply because the power imbalance is off.”
Conan O’Brien returned to host the Oscars for the second year in a row. During the show, he addressed several issues that have gripped socio-cultural discourse over the last few months, from a reference to the conflict in the Middle East between Iran, Israel, and the US to the growing threat of AI. He also took a shot at Timothee Chalamet for his comments on opera and ballet, that had gone viral on social media. “I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” he said, getting a big laugh. The camera immediately cut to a laughing Timothee, who took the joke with a laugh.
On the work front, Vir was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his directorial debut. The film also stars Mona Singh, along with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Vir plays the lead role as an agent sent on a mission in India. He co-directed the film with longtime collaborator Kavi Shastri.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.