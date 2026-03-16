Conan O'Brien addresses 'frightening times' in unusually political Oscars monologue; roasts Timothee Chalamet, Netflix

Talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien returned to host the Oscars for the second year in a row, and this time, he was not afraid to go there. The host, usually measured in his approach to humour, addressed everything from the Middle East conflict to artificial intelligence (AI) in an unusually politically charged monologue. Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

Conan opened his second Oscars with a reference to “chaotic and frightening times”, a reference to the conflict in the Middle East between Iran, Israel, and the US. But he added that the current geopolitical climate made the Oscars all the more resonant as a globally unifying force.

Roast of Netflix and Amazon Conan then turned his attention to the industry itself, reserving some of his best jokes for streaming giants. Taking a dig at Netflix's aversion to theatrical releases, Conan joked Netflix chief Ted Sarandos was in a theater for the first time. He also lamented the lack of nominees for Amazon MGM Studios. The host chirped, “Why isn't the website I order toilet paper from winning more Oscars?”

Timothee Chalamet catches strays Artificial intelligence was also a target of Conan's monologue as he began with: “I am Conan O’Brien and I am honored to be the last human host of the Academy Awards.” As he took the stage for the ABC telecast at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night for the 98th edition of the ceremony, Conan added, “Next year it’s going to be a Waymo in a tux.”

In a momentarily tense moment, Conan added that the securuty was high at this year's Oscars. Many assumed he would again refer to the geopolitical situation, but Conan chose this moment to pivot to Best Actor nominee Timothee Chalamet. “I hear there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” he said, getting a big laugh. The camera immediately cut to a laughing Timothee, whose comments on the art forms during the run-up to the show became fodder for the cultural discourse. “It’s his first time in a theater!” Conan said.

This is Conan's second year hosting the Oscars. After winning reviews in his hosting debut last year, the 62-year-old longtime talk show host was rehired almost immediately.

He may have given the Academy Awards telecast some stability in the hosting spot after much uncertainty about the role that can often be thankless, including a three-year stretch from 2019-2021 with no host at all.