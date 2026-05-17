Quote of the day by Huma Qureshi: ‘There is merit in being the odd one out’

Huma Qureshi is turning heads at present at the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes. Born in Delhi in July 1986, she began her career as a theatre actor and model before moving to Mumbai and appearing in television commercials. In 2012, Huma made her big-screen debut in Anurag Kashyap’s two-part film Gangs of Wasseypur, and there was no looking back. Huma Qureshi at the 'Women of Impact' event, in Mumbai on March 2, 2026. (PTI)

Also Read | Quote of the day by Sonam Kapoor: ‘Young people shouldn't have any regrets in their lives because everything could be…'

The actor has a diverse range of films and roles under her belt, which include Ek Thi Daayan, Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and Monica, O My Darling. Apart from Hindi films, she has also worked in Marathi and Tamil films, and even appeared in Zack Snyder’s 2021 film, Army of the Dead. Today’s quote of the day highlights Huma’s mantra behind her expansive portfolio.

It reads: “There is merit in being the odd one out. I pray that I never lose the will to be the problem child.”