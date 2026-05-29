Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘Don't antagonise your voice, make it compassionate’

Today’s quote of the day is by Sushmita Sen: “Don’t antagonise your voice, make it compassionate.” Actor, former Miss Universe, and an enduring voice of grace and conviction, Sushmita Sen has often spoken about courage, self-worth and individuality with remarkable clarity.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen encourages the importance of self expression with dignity and respect.(PTI)

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This particular reflection comes from an interview with Pinkvilla in August 2023, where she spoke about finding courage in one’s voice and the importance of speaking with dignity, even in difficult moments. Her insight feels especially powerful in a world where being loud is often mistaken for being disrespectful and over-assertive.

What Sushmita Sen said

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about courage, expression and self-respect, Sushmita shared an idea rooted in both empathy and strength: that the power of your voice lies not only in speaking up, but in how you choose to speak. For her, respect and compassion are not signs of weakness – they are forms of resilience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about courage, expression and self-respect, Sushmita shared an idea rooted in both empathy and strength: that the power of your voice lies not only in speaking up, but in how you choose to speak. For her, respect and compassion are not signs of weakness – they are forms of resilience. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Main Hoon Naa actor said: “No matter how disrespectfully a question is asked to you, you have to always answer with respect, because history will not record that question, they will record your answer… No matter what happens, I have to speak my word, and do it respectfully. So that the one who’s listening – even if they don’t understand – later when history records it, someone else will understand it. So, don’t antagonise your voice, make it compassionate. But put your voice there… The courage that you asked is born from knowing that my voice matters. I don’t want to suppress it.” What Sushmita Sen’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Main Hoon Naa actor said: “No matter how disrespectfully a question is asked to you, you have to always answer with respect, because history will not record that question, they will record your answer… No matter what happens, I have to speak my word, and do it respectfully. So that the one who’s listening – even if they don’t understand – later when history records it, someone else will understand it. So, don’t antagonise your voice, make it compassionate. But put your voice there… The courage that you asked is born from knowing that my voice matters. I don’t want to suppress it.” What Sushmita Sen’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

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At its heart, Sushmita’s quote is about choosing intention over impulse. She reminds us that while we cannot always control how people speak to us, we can control how we respond. The phrase “don’t antagonise your voice, make it compassionate” suggests that our voice becomes most powerful not when it is angry or reactive, but when it remains thoughtful, grounded and clear.

Compassion here does not mean silence, softness without boundaries, or avoiding difficult truths. It means expressing yourself fully – without letting bitterness define your tone. Her words highlight that speaking respectfully does not weaken your position; instead, it strengthens your message. It gives your words longevity. People may forget the tension of the moment, but they remember how you carried yourself through it.

Why is Sushmita Sen’s quote relevant today?

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This quote feels especially relevant today, when so much of public conversation happens online and disagreement can quickly turn hostile. Social media rewards instant reactions, outrage and sharp responses. In that environment, compassion can feel rare – and sometimes even difficult.

The former Miss Universe’s words offer a different approach. They remind us that dignity is not passive. Respect is not surrender. You can disagree, speak firmly, defend yourself and still choose grace. Whether it is a workplace disagreement, a personal conflict, or expressing an unpopular opinion online, her message encourages us to speak with courage without losing kindness. Sushmita’s words highlight that real strength is not always in raising your voice. Sometimes, it is in steadying it, trusting it, and letting it be heard with compassion.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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