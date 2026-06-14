Quote of the day by Taylor Swift: 'You can be sensitive but also durable, and you can accept that feedback…'

Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter, constantly reinvents herself, both over the decades and in terms of her music genre and visual identity. From her record-breaking Eras Tour, which boosted economies, to her massive cultural influence across generations, the 36-year-old has repeatedly made history.ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, 36, becomes youngest woman inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame; beats Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. (AFP)

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She did so again as she became the youngest and first female artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The pop icon delivered a speech lasting around 21 minutes. In her speech, she walked the audience through her journey, lessons, doubts and everything that makes her a one-of-a-kind songwriter in pop music.

The snippet from her long, emotional speech deals with one of the biggest challenges Taylor Swift faces, and one that any artist, in general, has to navigate: criticism and how to deal with it.

Taylor Swift would often find herself in the eye of the storm whenever she released a new album. For instance, The Tortured Poets Department was criticised by some for being too lyrically, poetically heavy and repetitive, while The Life of a Showgirl was called too shallow, with scrutiny over the crude, juvenile lyrical choices.

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{{^usCountry}} So, to understand how to deal with criticism, some of which makes sense and some of which does not, hear it from the global star on the best way forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, to understand how to deal with criticism, some of which makes sense and some of which does not, hear it from the global star on the best way forward. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What did Taylor Swift say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Taylor Swift say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You can be sensitive but also durable, and you can accept that feedback, scepticism and criticism are inevitable. You can take what's useful and constructive from that information and leave out what's simply damaging to your creativity. No one does or should make art that appeals to everyone, everywhere, all the time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You can be sensitive but also durable, and you can accept that feedback, scepticism and criticism are inevitable. You can take what's useful and constructive from that information and leave out what's simply damaging to your creativity. No one does or should make art that appeals to everyone, everywhere, all the time.” {{/usCountry}}

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What did Taylor Swift's message mean?

Whenever you create something and put it out to the public, receiving backlash in some form is almost certain. But as a creator, how you respond to that criticism is important. Not all criticism deserves the same attention. The ability to discern, sort and filter feedback must be honed. Take the constructive criticism that helps you grow. But if any unhelpful feedback is chipping away at your creativity, you need to keep it aside. Creativity is rooted in novelty, and not everyone may accept it. That is the honest reality. Creativity can never survive if it is only about pleasing everyone.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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