Quote of the day by Vivek Oberoi: 'When you wipe someone else's tears, your own pain becomes less…'

Known for his multifaceted career spanning the realms of Indian cinema, Vivek Anand Oberoi is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor. Proud son of actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek began his acting career in 2002 with starring roles in the Hindi crime film Company and romantic drama Saathiya.

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Later, he went on to star in commercial successes in the comedy Masti in 2004, horror film Kaal in 2005, action film Shootout at Lokhandwala in 2007, and many more. Married to Priyanka Alva Oberoi, daughter of the late Karnataka politician Jeevaraj Alva, Vivek celebrates his birthday every year on September 3.

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{{^usCountry}} Commemorating the occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from a 2024 interview with CNN-News18 , where he stated: “When you wipe someone else's tears, your own pain becomes less.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commemorating the occasion, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from a 2024 interview with CNN-News18 , where he stated: “When you wipe someone else's tears, your own pain becomes less.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vivek Oberoi during a screening of his film 'Mastiii 4', in Mumbai.

What does Vivek Oberoi’s quote mean?

In a world where people are all about grieving their own disappointments, sadness, and setbacks, Vivek’s words highlight that connection, purpose, and helping others can change the way we experience our own struggles.

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Vivek’s quote emphasises that helping others can give you a sense of purpose, focusing on someone else's needs can shift your perspective on your own problems, and acts of kindness can create a feeling of fulfilment and emotional strength. However, it doesn't mean your pain disappears, but it can make it feel more manageable.

Why is Vivek Oberoi’s quote relevant today?

Today, a lot of people deal with loneliness, work pressure, anxiety, comparison on social media and a constant feeling that they are falling behind. In such an environment, it becomes quite easy to become consumed by our own problems.

However, Vivek’s words highlight that helping someone else — checking in on a friend, supporting a colleague, volunteering, caring for a family member or simply being there for someone who is struggling — can take us outside that cycle of self-focus. His words give a perspective that seeing what another person is going through can sometimes make us reassess our own problems. This doesn't invalidate our struggles, but can help us see them differently.

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Vivek Oberoi is one of the richest actors in India today

Who is Vivek Oberoi?

Born on September 3, 1976, in Hyderabad, Telangana, to actors Suresh Oberoi and Yashodhara, Vivek hails from a business family in South India. Vivek went on to study at Mayo College, Ajmer, and Mithibai College, Mumbai. He started his acting career in 2002 with starring roles in the Hindi crime film Company and romantic drama Saathiya. He had commercial success in 2013 with the sequels Grand Masti and Krrish 3.

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