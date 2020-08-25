Neena Gupta on what advice will she give to her younger self: ‘Focus on work, not on men’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:16 IST

Actor Neena Gupta is known for her no-filter interviews and that’s what makes her the perfect guest for Neha Dhupia’s popular podcast, No Filter Neha. In a promo for the upcoming fifth season of the show, Neha is seen interviewing Neena and the veteran actor is sharing some useful life advice.

In a bit from the promo, Neha asks Neena what advice she’d give her younger self. Neena plainly says, “Focus on work, not on men.” Neena has often spoken about being a single mother and her dating life.

Earlier this year, Neena had posted a video message on Instagram in which she shared how women falling for married men are forced to leave them when they refuse to separate from their wives. Neena had an affair with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, with whom she had her daughter Masaba. Viv was married to someone else at the time.

Neena had said int he video, “He told you that he doesn’t like his wife, they aren’t getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say ‘why don’t you separate’. But they say ‘no, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe some day’. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says ‘wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc’. Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don’t know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don’t want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?”

Also read |‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares pic of their twins with heartfelt note, Trishala Dutt sends her prayers

She ended the video with a message, “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it.”

Neena will soon be seen with Masaba in new Netflix series Masaba Masaba. They play fictionalised versions of themselves on the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more