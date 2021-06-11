Rajasthan CM announces financial assistance of 5000/- to artists in state

In a tweet, in Hindi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It has been decided to provide one-time assistance of ₹5,000 to the artists in the state who are facing financial problems due to the unforeseen circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 epidemic. With this decision, about 2,000 artists who are financially weak and needy will get relief."

The Rajasthan government on June 7 announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state until further orders following a dip in the number of infections and the positivity rate.

Though the 'week-end curfew' will remain in force from Friday evening to Monday morning, the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. The government and private offices will also function till 4 pm every day with the presence of 50 per cent staff.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan logged 1792 fresh cases, 2282 discharges and 30 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.