Rajasthan's Handicraft Policy-2022, aims to revive traditional and extinct arts

Rajasthan's Handicraft Policy-2022, aims to revive traditional and extinct arts

Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Handicraft Policy-2022 is to provide better marketing arrangements for the upliftment of handicrafts, to revive traditional and extinct arts as well as to create new employment opportunities.

Rajasthan's Handicraft Policy-2022, aims to revive traditional and extinct arts
ANI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Jaipur (rajasthan) [india]

With an aim to further boost investment in the cultural heritage of the state the first Rajasthan Handicraft Policy 2022 was launched on September 17, 2022 by the state government. Industries Minister Shakuntla Rawat said that the objective of Rajasthan Handicraft Policy-2022 is to provide better marketing arrangements for the upliftment of handicrafts, to revive traditional and extinct arts as well as to create new employment opportunities. (Also read: It is time to tap potential of handicrafts and textiles )

"The prime objective of the Rajasthan Handicrafts Policy-2022 is to set up the essential infrastructure in the state for the sector. The policy focuses on empowering handicrafts for the growth of the state by ensuring participation and generating new employment opportunities. It also aims to make the state's products exportable and gain international reputation," said Shakuntla Rawat.

"To empower the artisans the policy has provisions like organizing the national level handicrafts week every year, state-level awards in various categories, brand building, e-marketing, social security, loan facility, scholarship and assistance for participation in fair exhibitions as well as craft villages. This also includes provisions for the handicraft parks, design centres, sales centres, and the creation of a Directorate of Handicraft," she added.

Rawat also stated that this sector not only provides employment to the local people but also earns foreign exchange for the state. The state houses about 6 lakh craftsmen and artisans. In the year 2020-21, Handicrafts worth 6205.32 crore were exported from Rajasthan; besides this, Gem and Jewellery worth 4067.36 crore, Textiles worth 5729.29 crore, Readymade Garments worth 1764.40 crore and Carpet/Dari worth 464.70 crore were also exported.

"The Handicraft Exports from the State are constantly on the rise. It is to be recalled that in the year 2016, World Crafts Council (WCC) has declared Jaipur as the 'World Craft City' on account of its havelis, jharokhas, gates ornamented with handwork, paintings, wall paintings and the various types of handicrafts flourishing in the city," said Rawat.

"Keeping in mind the development of handicrafts and upliftment of the artisans, for the first time, in 'Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2019', Handicrafts was included in the 'Thrust Sectors' and made eligible for additional benefits," she added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
