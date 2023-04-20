Rama Vaidyanathan's latest choreography in Bharatanatyam to explore 'New Dimensions to the Margam'

Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan in her latest choreography will showcase a collection of compositions that are rooted in the classical dance form but also incorporate fresh perspective on its evolving vocabulary. "New Dimensions to the Margam", organised by Madhavi Foundation, will be presented as part of Madhavi Festival at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) on April 21.

The 'Margam', a collection of traditional classical dance compositions involving evocative imagery and emotions, is a path that the Guru demonstrates to the disciple, who then spends several years mastering it.

The aspiring dancer can choose her own path after spending several years on the 'margam', making her own individualistic statements as well as artistic choices. The latest choreography delves into the decisions Vaidyanathan has made in order to give her own voice to the traditional repertoire.

"Any tradition needs to evolve and that can happen only if it is constantly pulsating with new creations and renewed energies. 'New Dimensions to Margam' is an endeavour to synergise tradition and innovation.

"And what better opportunity to present it than this event dedicated to my mother Madhavi who made me the dancer I am . She was always the one who would encourage me to push myself to get out of my comfort zone to explore new avenues in dance," Vaidyanathan told.

Vaidyanathan will present the choreography with her disciples Kavya Ganesh, Reshika Sivakumar, Shubhamani Chandrashekar, Vaishnavi Dhore to the musical renditions of Anugrah Lakshmanan on vocals, Sannidhi Vaidyanathan on mridangam, Vishwesh Swaminadhan on violin, and Ashwin Subramanian on Nattuvangam and Kanjira.

