Revamp your home's nooks and corners: Decor tips for transforming neglected spaces with style

Your home is a reflection of your personality, and it's the little details that make it truly unique. While we often pay attention to the main areas of our homes, it's easy to overlook the nooks and corners that quietly exist, waiting to be discovered. These often-dismissed spaces hold untapped potential, offering opportunities to create inviting vignettes or functional areas that can enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of your living environment.

In every home, there are often neglected nooks and corners that seem to go unnoticed, collecting dust and fading into the background.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whether it's an empty corner in the living room, an underutilized alcove in the hallway, or a neglected spot in the bedroom, these seemingly insignificant areas can be transformed into captivating focal points. With a little creativity and a keen eye for design, you can turn these overlooked spaces into pockets of style and purpose, breathing new life into your home's interior. (Also read: From earthy tones to cool blues: 5 hottest colour trends for a stunning home makeover )

Decor tips to revamp your home’s nooks and corners

Saniya Kantawala, principal designer and founder of the eponymous practice shared with HT Lifestyle some decor tips and ideas to revamp your home's nooks and corners, breathing new life into these forgotten spaces.

1. Add shelves or cabinets

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Use the awkward corner to keep a side table or add vertical shelves in the bedroom or living room. They are great for storing books, tchotchkes and more without eating up the square footage of your home. You can create a unique floor-to-ceiling storage statement using leftover wood or stone. Opt for open shelves in recessed walls to create a sense of airiness, or go for rattan shutters that shield views but allow the cabinet to breathe.

Floating shelves are a sleek yet minimalist option to fill a dead corner stylishly. The living areas offer space for a buffet when you’re entertaining and can neatly fit into smaller homes.

2. Set up a home office

Awkward nooks and corner spaces often present the opportunity to set up a mini office desk. Opt for a foldable desk to maximise space and go the old-world route by opting for a niche. Bijou workspaces seamlessly fit into the interior layout and are an excellent option for compact homes. If you don’t have enough room for a desk, a floating shelf can also serve as a makeshift workstation.

3. Breakfast nook

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you have an awkward living room corner by the window, convert it into a cosy dining nook. All you need is a modular sofa or a small table with chairs. As urban homes keep shrinking, a makeshift eat-in area is a clever way to utilise the kitchen space. Nooks are a great way to fit a dining table into a small kitchen or living area. You can also make use of odd-shaped spots and add storage to the nook.

4. Bring in biophilia

If you always wanted a vertical herb garden or were looking for a space to bring in more plants, then corners and nooks are a clever way. In particular, if you have windows forming a corner in your living room and don’t want to block the light or restrict the view, go for smaller plants. Alternatively, you can opt for a tall plant that is not too lush or bushy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding a touch of vibrant green helps create softness without being visually heavy. Go for plants of variable height to enhance the spatiality of the space.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter