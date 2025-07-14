Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda to Mouni Roy: Designer Puneet Gupta shares stories behind celebrity wedding invitations

When it comes to celebrity weddings, everything from the outfits to the décor grabs attention, but the wedding invitation is where the story truly begins. For Bollywood stars, their wedding invitations are no less than a curated piece of art. Puneet Gupta shares stories behind bespoke wedding invites of Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda, Mouni Roy and more.(Instagram/@puneet_gupta_invitations)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Puneet Gupta, designer and founder of Puneet Gupta Invitations, shared the creative journey and personal stories behind crafting bespoke wedding invitations for celebrities like Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda, Mouni Roy, and more.

“Over the years, I've crafted bespoke wedding invitations for the crème de la crème, from Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, to TV personalities like Bharti Singh, Gauhar Khan, Shama Sikander, Dipika Kakkar and Shankar Mahadevan, Bharti Singh, and Poonam Sinha,” Puneet shared.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Bollywood-inspired matchbox invite

Speaking about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding invite, Puneet recalled, “One recent favourite is the matchbox‑style invitation for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, it's a playful yet deeply personal nod to 1980s Bollywood, with hand‑painted motifs and the tongue‑in‑cheek tagline 'Couple Matches Made in Heaven'. I treated their wedding as a nostalgic film set, each invite was a tiny collectible, sparking anticipation before the big day.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s horseshoe-lucky wedding cards

Sharing the story behind Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding stationery, Puneet said, “Randeep and Lin hosted an intimate, traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal and a royal reception in Mumbai. They wanted their invitation to mirror that cultural depth, something rooted in tradition yet elegant.”

He added, “The result was a beautifully hand-painted, paper-based invitation adorned with dried orange slices, cinnamon sticks, and floral motifs, a visual nod to warmth, nature, and the couple's authentic love story. But the real standout: an actual horseshoe affixed to each invite, an unconventional, tactile symbol of good luck and protection for the couple's journey together. Embodying their belief in old-world charm, it was our way of grounding the invite in heritage and heartfelt symbolism.”

For their Mumbai reception, Puneet explained, “We created a parallel aesthetic, neutral, hand‑drawn lotus and horseshoe motifs, minimalistic typography, and a touch of organic charm. It was beautifully personal yet rooted in tradition.”

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s poetic emerald-green diary invite

When it came to Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's wedding invite, Puneet revealed that it was crafted keeping Dipika's love for poetry in mind: “For Shoaib and Dipika, we created an emerald‑green 'diary', a narrative-driven invitation reflecting Dipika's love for poetry. Wrapped in gold tissue, stamped with their initials, it unfolded like a cherished scrapbook of their relationship. They wanted something fresh, emotionally resonant, utterly unique, and we delivered by weaving the invite with her poetic voice.”

Mouni Roy’s unique and artistic wedding stationery

Puneet also shared his experience of working with Mouni Roy. He said, “While working with Mouni Roy was fun as well, her wedding stationery took completely different form, but the hearts aligned. Each celebrity couple inspires me to push the boundaries, whether it's an immersive trunk, hand-pressed blooms, or a keepsake box. What remains constant: authenticity and care in every stitch and ink trace.”

Destination weddings and global designs

Speaking about destination weddings, Puneet said, “Destination weddings get special treatment: for a Goa wedding, we designed a charming mini-suitcase trimmed in hot-pink raw silk, lined with real shells and pearls, each suitcase insert revealed a different event, from Bollywood nights to pool parties. The tactile layers, textures and tiny souvenirs transform each invite into a keepsake.”

He also shared how he's taken Indian wedding invitations global: “On the international stage, I've also created invitations like the Mughal‑peacock velvet trunk for a Rajasthan wedding, and even virtual‑reality‑enabled boxes sent from Bahrain, with VR headsets that played destination highlights, truly extending the invite into an immersive experience.”

“For me, designing celebrity invites isn't about glitter, it's about storytelling. Whether through heirloom materials, holographic elements, immersive packaging, or playful narratives, every detail is chosen to resonate with the couple's personality and journey. These invites aren't mere pieces of paper, they're tactile love letters, collectible art, and memory‑keepers,” Puneet concluded.