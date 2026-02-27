Roles with the punches: Wknd interviews actor Mona Singh

In the history of Indian television, very few occupy the distinctive space that actor Mona Singh does. ‘Jassi taught me that the audience will follow you if they believe in your work,’ says Singh. She entered the scene with the Hindi television show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi (2003-06), an adaptation of the wildly popular Colombian telenovela Yo Soy Betty, la fea (1999-2001), hidden behind thick glasses, braces and unflattering outfits. Playing the defiantly unglamorous Jassi, Singh took on the role of a character who used grit, wit and grace to navigate the unforgiving fashion industry – mirroring her own instinctive command over her craft. The network eventually went on to pull off one of the biggest promotional coups of all time by withholding Jassi’s real persona from the public eye until much later, a move that cemented the actor as impossible to ignore, and even harder to forget. Singh says the show also helped her find her own voice. “For me, Jassi was also all heart. And that is when I realised that the audience will follow you if they believe in you and your art,” she says. Twenty-three years later, Singh, now 44, is still listening to her heart, driven by the instincts that keep her from being stereotyped into roles — like that of an older woman or mother — that are so often the laziest boxes women in the industry are pushed into.

Singh as the head of criminal nexus in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir Das’s directorial debut, released earlier this year.

Interestingly, some of her most notable performances have been in big-ticket projects where she plays a mother, such as in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, in which she plays the mother of Aamir Khan, who is 16 years older. In the TV series Made in Heaven season 2 (2023), she plays the sharp Bulbul Jauhari — again a mother, this time a firm yet empathetic one — to an errant teenager. Even in Aryan Khan’s 2025 directorial debut, The B***ds of Bollywood and her recent breakout role in Kohrra season 2, her winning streak curiously continues to revolve around the theme of motherhood, explored in its varying shades, textures and nuances. Yet that is what defines her characters the least. “I am that actor who does not care about looking good on screen,” she says. “I’d really rather look the character, play the character, because there’s some beauty in showing the fatigue, sweat and silences of the kind of people I play.” The popularity of streaming platforms has allowed writers to craft layered, more nuanced roles for older women, she says, of characters who were once relegated to the background, often with unspoken “expiry dates” imposed upon them as soon as they crossed their mid-30s. “Now, they get to be more raw, unfiltered and rooted,” she says. ***

In Border 2 and (below) Season 2 of Kohrra.

