Romantasy is the new rage: 5 exciting new novels in the genre to start reading now

Romantasy, or to make it a little more elaborate- an escape from reality that involves folklore, dragons, magic, combined with a rush of romance! Balancing romance and fantasy, the literary genre has seen a surge of attention thanks to the Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns series and Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series. Here are some other exciting reads in the genre to get you started. (Also read: Suffering a reader's block? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to develop a reading habit) Pick up these exciting new books in the romantasy genre.

The Final Strife by Saraa El-Arifi

Inspired by Ghanaian folklore and Arabian mythology, Saraa El-Arifi's The Final Strife tells the story of three headstrong women (Sylah, Hassa, and Anoor) who join hands to go against a tyrannical regime built upon a caste system. Gritty and infused with mythical tension, The Final Strife is a striking tale of courage.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

The New York Times bestselling novel by Rebecca Yarros is the first book in the Empyrean series. It revolves around a young woman named Violet Sorrengail who has been forced against her wishes to become a dragon trainer by her demanding mother. In Basgiath War College, her only hope is that she escapes the wrath of the enemy wingleader Xaden Rioson. A battle ensues.

Lightlark by Alex Aster

The island of Lightlark hosts a Centennial in every 100 years, which is a game in which the rulers of the six realms participate in the hope of finally break the curses that plague their lands. A booktok sensation, Lightlark is fast-paced, twisted and timeless in its appeal. What's not to like? Also, Universal has already secured a massive 7-figure deal to adapt it into a Lightlark movie.

King of Battle and Blood by Scarlett St. Clair

If Twilight was your obsession, then this book might just be the one to pick up next. Fan-favourite author Scarlett St. Clair's King of Battle and Blood tells the story of Isolde, Princess of Lara, who is forced to marry the ruthless King of Battle and Blood, Adrian Aleksandr Vasiliev, who is a vampire. Her assassination attempt goes wrong and she is threatened by Adrian that he will turn her into a vampire. Yet, an inevitable attraction grows between them.

An Ember in the Ashes

An Ember in the Ashes is the first book in the quarter that follows a girl named Laia who is the hunt for rebels who can rescue her older brother Darin from a male prison. In return for the favour, she would risk her own life to become a spy for the Empire’s military academy. Things take a wild turn when she meets Elias, the best soldier in the school.