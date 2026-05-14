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Scorching heat outside? These 8 summer decor tips can make your home feel cooler indoors

Catch a breath at home and feel cool and at ease with these easy summer decor hacks.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:35 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Summer season can be brutal, with scorching sun outside, accompanied with intense heat and clammy humidity. Naturally indoors become a safe haven. But to truly feel comfortable, you need to tune your home to summer season so the space feels visually light, airy, refreshing and clutter-free. From breathable fabrics and cooling colour palates to better airflow, small decor changes can go a long way.ALSO READ: Lots of empty corners in your home? 5 decor hacks to make them useful and stylish

Identify the essential decor elements that seamlessly elevate and support your summer-ready home. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

To make your interiors feel visually cool and refreshing, you may need to make a few simple changes and move things around or add. From improving airflow to switching up textures and colours, small adjustments can easily make a space feel lighter and more comfortable for summer,

Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared with us a brief guide, covering some of the best summer decor must-haves and easy styling tips to create a breezy, calming indoor space.

“Design is becoming more experiential, focusing on how a space feels, not just how it looks,” Arth said, suggesting that interior design is about more than just aesthetics. It is also about how a space emotionally and physically affects the homeowners. And in summers, your space needs to soothe you.

Make your home cosy with textures and greenery. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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