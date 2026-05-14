Scorching heat outside? These 8 summer decor tips can make your home feel cooler indoors

Summer season can be brutal, with scorching sun outside, accompanied with intense heat and clammy humidity. Naturally indoors become a safe haven. But to truly feel comfortable, you need to tune your home to summer season so the space feels visually light, airy, refreshing and clutter-free. From breathable fabrics and cooling colour palates to better airflow, small decor changes can go a long way.ALSO READ: Lots of empty corners in your home? 5 decor hacks to make them useful and stylish

Identify the essential decor elements that seamlessly elevate and support your summer-ready home. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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To make your interiors feel visually cool and refreshing, you may need to make a few simple changes and move things around or add. From improving airflow to switching up textures and colours, small adjustments can easily make a space feel lighter and more comfortable for summer,

Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, shared with us a brief guide, covering some of the best summer decor must-haves and easy styling tips to create a breezy, calming indoor space.

“Design is becoming more experiential, focusing on how a space feels, not just how it looks,” Arth said, suggesting that interior design is about more than just aesthetics. It is also about how a space emotionally and physically affects the homeowners. And in summers, your space needs to soothe you.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's his guide to summer essentials: 1. Smart layouts One of the most overlooked yet impactful decor changes that you can make.

Instead of relying entirely on air conditioning, creating better airflow through the space can make a noticeable difference.

Clearing pathways and repositioning bulky furniture can significantly enhance cross-ventilation, inviting a natural breeze into the home. 2. Linen and sheers Summer lean into softer, breathable materials like linen, cotton, and textured weaves.

Pairing muted neutrals with soft pastels creates a visual ‘coolness’ that makes any room feel more expansive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's his guide to summer essentials: 1. Smart layouts One of the most overlooked yet impactful decor changes that you can make.

Instead of relying entirely on air conditioning, creating better airflow through the space can make a noticeable difference.

Clearing pathways and repositioning bulky furniture can significantly enhance cross-ventilation, inviting a natural breeze into the home. 2. Linen and sheers Summer lean into softer, breathable materials like linen, cotton, and textured weaves.

Pairing muted neutrals with soft pastels creates a visual ‘coolness’ that makes any room feel more expansive. {{/usCountry}}

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Make your home cosy with textures and greenery. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Curtains and drapes They are more than just window dressings, they infuse style and can instantly transform the very mood of our homes.

Sheer curtains allow sunlight to dance across your room, casting a gentle, ethereal glow.

They reduce the harsh glare of the sun without without sacrificing natural light and work beautifully when layered with blockout curtains for temperature control.

Curtains trap the heat outside during peak afternoon hours, creating a bright, airy and calming atmosphere in your home. 4. Pop of colour Give your space a summer refresh with intentional pops of colour.

Vibrant throw pillows, curtains, and rugs are the easiest way to transform a room.

By pairing bold accents with sophisticated neutrals, you create a polished, inviting look that feels curated rather than cluttered.

For instance, wake up a classic beige sofa with burnt orange or burgundy cushions.

For coastal vibes, try a crisp white and sapphire blue palette accented with coral. 5. Reflective and organic walls Go for pastel abstracts or mirrors instead of moody art.

Mirrors act as light amplifiers, making tight spaces feel airy.

For a tactile touch, use wall-mounted vases with seasonal blooms.

Hang some lovely coastal inspired artwork, a landscape, waves or perhaps abstract art in soft pastels or warm summer tones. 6. Sensory approach Subtle additions like fresh flowers, natural elements, or even fragrance create a softer, more inviting environment.

Adding a bowl with flowers and fresh, summery scents.

Switch your candle scents for something fresh like citrus, oceanic or floral notes.

Earthy Textures: Incorporate rattan, jute, and light woods. These "beachy" textures soften the aesthetic and feel less heavy than dark timbers. 7. Greenery Bring the outdoors in with indoor greenery.

A herb garden on a windowsill or large potted plants can make a kitchen or living area feel lush and cool. 8. Stone finishes Utilize materials like stone, terrazzo, and matte textures as they are excellent sustainable decor choices.

These materials don’t just look summery; natural finishes like terrazzo and matte stone remain physically cool to the touch, offering a functional reprieve from the heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Curtains and drapes They are more than just window dressings, they infuse style and can instantly transform the very mood of our homes.

Sheer curtains allow sunlight to dance across your room, casting a gentle, ethereal glow.

They reduce the harsh glare of the sun without without sacrificing natural light and work beautifully when layered with blockout curtains for temperature control.

Curtains trap the heat outside during peak afternoon hours, creating a bright, airy and calming atmosphere in your home. 4. Pop of colour Give your space a summer refresh with intentional pops of colour.

Vibrant throw pillows, curtains, and rugs are the easiest way to transform a room.

By pairing bold accents with sophisticated neutrals, you create a polished, inviting look that feels curated rather than cluttered.

For instance, wake up a classic beige sofa with burnt orange or burgundy cushions.

For coastal vibes, try a crisp white and sapphire blue palette accented with coral. 5. Reflective and organic walls Go for pastel abstracts or mirrors instead of moody art.

Mirrors act as light amplifiers, making tight spaces feel airy.

For a tactile touch, use wall-mounted vases with seasonal blooms.

Hang some lovely coastal inspired artwork, a landscape, waves or perhaps abstract art in soft pastels or warm summer tones. 6. Sensory approach Subtle additions like fresh flowers, natural elements, or even fragrance create a softer, more inviting environment.

Adding a bowl with flowers and fresh, summery scents.

Switch your candle scents for something fresh like citrus, oceanic or floral notes.

Earthy Textures: Incorporate rattan, jute, and light woods. These "beachy" textures soften the aesthetic and feel less heavy than dark timbers. 7. Greenery Bring the outdoors in with indoor greenery.

A herb garden on a windowsill or large potted plants can make a kitchen or living area feel lush and cool. 8. Stone finishes Utilize materials like stone, terrazzo, and matte textures as they are excellent sustainable decor choices.

These materials don’t just look summery; natural finishes like terrazzo and matte stone remain physically cool to the touch, offering a functional reprieve from the heat. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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