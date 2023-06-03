Meet the nurse with a Padma Shri who lived, worked with a remote Andaman tribe

In the five years that she spent living alongside the remote Onge tribe of the Andaman Islands, Shanti Teresa Lakra fished and cooked with them; saw how differently they raise their young; followed them into the forests in the summer, “a season when they cannot bear to be enclosed in their huts”. PREMIUM It would get lonely, living alongside the tribe, Lakra says. ‘I would read the Bible and recite poems to myself... All these years later, I realise that I am not always able to communicate fluently in either Hindi or English. I sometimes run out of appropriate words.’ (Sanchit Khanna)

It was a culture wholly new to her, even though she grew up in the Middle Andamans. Where her late parents, homemaker Augustina Kujur and forest department driver Marcus Lakra, wanted their six children to learn to brush their teeth and put on their shoes, essential early skills among the Onge included climbing trees and cracking open coconuts.

In her years as a nurse and midwife there, Lakra would survive a tsunami, live out of a bare tent, send her year-old baby away to keep him safe, and help save a premature baby that weighed 900 gm.

For her incredible service, she was shortlisted for the prestigious Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award in May. Years ago, in 2011, she received the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours. A year before that, she won a National Florence Nightingale Award.

“I couldn’t have done it alone. My family, including my husband, elder sister and in-laws, are my pillars of strength,” says Lakra, 51.

Her husband, Shaji Varghese, 59, a real-estate broker in Port Blair, would visit her on site, as often as he could. Her in-laws cared for her son, Ashley, now 20, when she couldn’t. “He is so loved by his grandparents and they take care of him always,” she says.

Her sister, Scholastica Tirkey, 61, is also a nurse and is the reason Lakra chose the profession. “I would see the relief that she brought to people in our village, Rangat, and the way they talked about her. That was the role I wanted to have in the world.”

Lakra studied in Port Blair and qualified as an auxiliary nursing midwife at 28. She secured a position with the local government and her first posting came two years later, at the Public Health Centre at Dugong Creek, land of the Onge tribe.

This is one of India’s PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups). Their way of life is so remote that special laws prevent images of them from being posted on social media, in order to protect it.

They describe themselves as En-iregale (Perfect Person, in Ongan). They have dark black skin, wear metal and wood jewellery around the neck, hips and head. In place of clothing, they apply a clay mixture for protection from the sun and from insects. They live by fishing, hunting and foraging.

Lakra realised soon enough that they were not going to trek 1 km from their settlement to reach out to an allopathic nurse at a government outpost. So she left the outpost and began to spend time with them in their homes.

The Onge population at the time was 78, partly as a result of a low birth rate. So Lakra decided to make healthy pregnancies a priority. That would be harder than she realised.

The tribe does not use a modern calendar system, so women often couldn’t pinpoint where they were in their menstrual cycle or confirm if they were pregnant. They also believed that admitting to a pregnancy before it became visible was inviting bad luck.

Lakra got around these factors by spending hours in each household, talking to women about the dos and don’ts of early pregnancy. They began to turn to her for basic salves, first-aid and other medication.

The tribe was warm and grew to trust her, but it was hard to adjust to the loneliness, she says.