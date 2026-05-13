Step inside 15 crore Gurgaon duplex penthouse in DLF Phase 1 with modern interiors: 520 square yards of pure luxury

In the heart of DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon, a new benchmark for luxury living has been set. Showcased in a May 7 Instagram video by the premium real estate account Luxury Residences by Dhruv Saini, this 520-square-yard duplex penthouse — reportedly valued at a staggering ₹15.5 crore — offers more than just a prestigious address. Also read | Step inside Gurgaon rented home of '25-year-old corporate guy’ with unique decor: Star-shaped lamp to Doraemon planter

The luxurious duplex in Gurgaon is designed for tranquility. (Instagram/ luxuryresidencesgurgaon)

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It provides a seamless architectural flow, designed to maximise sunlight and air, and to create an effortless sense of space. From the double-height ceilings to the private terrace sanctuaries, here is a breakdown of the decor and design that make this Gurgaon property a standout in India’s luxury market.

Architectural grandeur

The defining feature of this penthouse is its verticality. The design utilises double-height glass facades that blur the line between the interior and the sky. The high ceilings in the primary lounge areas create an immediate sense of grandeur. The floor-to-ceiling windows act as light wells, ensuring every corner of the duplex is bathed in soft, natural sunlight throughout the day. Also read | Step inside opulent 6,500 square foot apartment of Shark Tank India's Azhar Iqubal with a stunning Gurgaon view

'Old money' aesthetic

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{{^usCountry}} The interior aesthetic leans heavily into the 'quiet luxury' or 'old money' trend. Instead of loud, flashy gold accents, the property uses a sophisticated, neutral colour palette. The walls feature a mix of smooth limestone finishes and textured stone cladding in muted greys and beiges. Italian marble with minimal veining runs throughout the main floor, reflecting light and maintaining a cool temperature. Dark wood cabinetry and wall panels provide a warm contrast to the stone, particularly in the bedrooms and study areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interior aesthetic leans heavily into the 'quiet luxury' or 'old money' trend. Instead of loud, flashy gold accents, the property uses a sophisticated, neutral colour palette. The walls feature a mix of smooth limestone finishes and textured stone cladding in muted greys and beiges. Italian marble with minimal veining runs throughout the main floor, reflecting light and maintaining a cool temperature. Dark wood cabinetry and wall panels provide a warm contrast to the stone, particularly in the bedrooms and study areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video highlights a flow that is often missing in multi-story apartments. A sleek, glass-railed staircase serves as the spine of the home, connecting the social lower level with the private upper sanctuary. The dining and living areas are connected without rigid partitions, creating a layout ideal for hosting high-profile gatherings. Large sliding glass doors lead from the bedrooms and living rooms directly onto landscaped balconies, making the outdoor greenery feel like a living piece of art. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video highlights a flow that is often missing in multi-story apartments. A sleek, glass-railed staircase serves as the spine of the home, connecting the social lower level with the private upper sanctuary. The dining and living areas are connected without rigid partitions, creating a layout ideal for hosting high-profile gatherings. Large sliding glass doors lead from the bedrooms and living rooms directly onto landscaped balconies, making the outdoor greenery feel like a living piece of art. {{/usCountry}}

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Soft furnishings

The bedrooms are designed as self-contained retreats. Key design elements include floor-to-ceiling wardrobes in dark veneers that provide ample storage without breaking the room's visual line. The use of sheer drapes paired with heavy blackout curtains allows the resident to curate the room's mood. Plush, low-profile furniture—including curved armchairs and oversized beds—adds a layer of comfort to the sharp architectural lines.

The private terrace

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The crown jewel of the property is the private terrace. Eschewing the typical concrete balcony, this space is designed with premium wood decking and surrounded by high privacy walls in a slate-grey finish. The inclusion of mature potted palms and minimalist landscaping transforms the space into a private urban oasis, perfect for quiet mornings or evening cocktails.

This property isn't just a home; it’s a statement on how modern Gurgaon is evolving — where luxury is defined not just by price, but by the quality of light, the height of the ceilings, and the flow of the space.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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