Step inside 25-year-old Mumbai apartment bathroom renovated for 3.08 lakh: Check before and after transformation

Some transformations aren't about making a space bigger – they're about making it work smarter. Not every design challenge can be solved by adding square footage; sometimes, the real magic lies in reimagining what's already there. That was the case with this 25-year-old Mumbai apartment bathroom, owned by a senior couple with little knowledge of interior design. In the hands of the right designers, however, the dated, underwhelming space was transformed into one that is both beautiful and highly functional.

Read more to take a virtual tour! (Instagram/@accentbaydesignstudio)

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This charming apartment bathroom, with its earthy colour palette, warm wood panelling, and sleek glass partition, wasn't always so inviting. Before the renovation, it was a dim, low-ceilinged space that felt dated and cramped. Mumbai-based Accent Bay Design Studio reimagined the bathroom using a brighter palette, thoughtful lighting, and modern replacements for outdated fixtures, completing the makeover on a budget of ₹3.08 lakh in just one month and 10 days.

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Before the transformation

{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram post shared on June 30, Accent Bay Design Studio takes viewers through a striking before-and-after transformation of the bathroom. Before the renovation, the space had several design challenges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram post shared on June 30, Accent Bay Design Studio takes viewers through a striking before-and-after transformation of the bathroom. Before the renovation, the space had several design challenges. {{/usCountry}}

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The ceiling was damaged, with peeling paint adding to its worn-out appearance, while the dated pebble-print tiles made the bathroom feel cluttered, darker, and more cramped than it actually was. An open storage nook left toiletries on full display, contributing to visual clutter, and the overall space felt dull, claustrophobic, and in desperate need of a refresh.

The renovation process

The designers wrote in the caption, “Instead of chasing trends, we focused on what would matter years from now. Warm finishes, concealed storage, cleaner lines, better lighting, and a layout that finally feels effortless to use.” Speaking to HT Lifestyle, the team shared insights into the transformation process, explaining how replacing the dated tiles and bathroom fixtures, along with some structural upgrades, helped turn the once-cramped space into a functional bathroom.

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They shared, “We replaced all tiles and bathroom fixtures. There was a tank that they had on the top, which had a leakage. Due to this the beams in the ceiling were all rusted. We moved the tank to a different location and made sure the plumbing was taken care of. This increased the ceiling height. Besides that, we used 4x2 matte anti-skid tiles, keeping the couple's safety in mind as they are senior citizens.”

The stunning result

The result wasn't just a prettier bathroom – it became a space that feels calmer, brighter, and far more enjoyable to use every day. A warm, neutral colour palette creates the illusion of a larger, more inviting interior, while thoughtfully placed lighting enhances the ambience, making the space feel open and welcoming.

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This transformation is a reminder that great design isn't about creating a space that simply looks beautiful on day one. It's about making everyday living easier, safer, and more enjoyable for years to come. By prioritising thoughtful planning and functionality, this once-forgotten bathroom proves that the most successful renovations are the ones that continue to improve your daily life long after the makeover is complete.