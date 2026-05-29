Step inside 4,500 sq ft tranquil holiday home in Assagao that captures Goan spirit with modern decor

Imagine feeling the calm sea breeze and the beach life aesthetic right inside your home. That is what The Cove, a 4,500 sq ft villa by Rya Interiors in Goa, feels like. Set within the lush landscape of Assagao, the holiday home captures the essence of Indo-Portuguese living, giving it a modern feel while remaining deeply rooted.

Inside The Cove, a holiday villa in Goa. (Kseniia Sun Studio)

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The villa overall feels like a luxury tropical abode with Mediterranean and Indo-Portuguese influences, with succo-style exterior walls, blue trim accents, terracotta roof tiles, and courtyard-style outdoor space with Palm landscaping. Meanwhile, the patterned tiles, resort-like pool courtyard, and minimal but warm interiors lend a coastal boutique-villa vibe.

The exteriors are as beautiful as the interiors at The Cove in Goa. (Kseniia Sun Studio)

Where tropical meets modern

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{{^usCountry}} According to Rya Interiors, who was involved in the project, white textured walls, arched openings, cobalt blue fenestrations, and terracotta accents establish a visual language inspired by traditional Goan homes, while clean lines and minimal detailing lend the space a modern sensibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Rya Interiors, who was involved in the project, white textured walls, arched openings, cobalt blue fenestrations, and terracotta accents establish a visual language inspired by traditional Goan homes, while clean lines and minimal detailing lend the space a modern sensibility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Every corner of the villa feels light, breathable, and connected to nature, especially with the indoor-outdoor flow, large windows, light, airy neutral palette, cane furniture, and soft, earthy fabrics and artisanal decor. Meanwhile, soft sheer drapes, woven textures on the couches, natural wood finishes, and handcrafted details bring warmth to the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every corner of the villa feels light, breathable, and connected to nature, especially with the indoor-outdoor flow, large windows, light, airy neutral palette, cane furniture, and soft, earthy fabrics and artisanal decor. Meanwhile, soft sheer drapes, woven textures on the couches, natural wood finishes, and handcrafted details bring warmth to the space. {{/usCountry}}

Each room within the villa carries its own quiet character. (Kseniia Sun Studio)

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Each room within the villa carries its own quiet character. Bedrooms feature warm wooden furniture, rattan-wood textured wardrobes, wooden beams, neutral walls, modern lamp fixtures, and high-sloping bamboo ceilings that create a sense of intimacy and comfort.

Meanwhile, the bathrooms use organic textures, sculpted forms, and natural materials to create spaces that feel understated yet experiential. “Rather than relying on excess, the design focuses on atmosphere and emotion,” Rya Interiors shared.

The outdoors

The bathrooms use organic textures and sculpted forms. (Kseniia Sun Studio)

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The verandah, sit-outs, pool area, and garden space are thoughtfully designed, serving as extensions of the interiors rather than separate zones, all showcasing charming Goan design aesthetics. The pool deck is surrounded by tropical greens and a view of the villa, promoting a slower way of life. Moreover, the patterned tiles, framed arches, comfortable sun loungers, and soft lighting offer a beautiful place for relaxation.

The villa, according to the designers, was envisioned as a home that feels effortless, nostalgic, and deeply connected to its context. The detailing, painted tiles, layered textures, terracotta accents, and a gorgeous material palette all work together to capture the spirit of Goa.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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