Step inside 4,500 sq ft tranquil holiday home in Assagao that captures Goan spirit with modern decor
Located in Assagao, The Cove villa features a blend of Indo-Portuguese influences and modern design with airy spaces and natural materials.
Imagine feeling the calm sea breeze and the beach life aesthetic right inside your home. That is what The Cove, a 4,500 sq ft villa by Rya Interiors in Goa, feels like. Set within the lush landscape of Assagao, the holiday home captures the essence of Indo-Portuguese living, giving it a modern feel while remaining deeply rooted.
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The villa overall feels like a luxury tropical abode with Mediterranean and Indo-Portuguese influences, with succo-style exterior walls, blue trim accents, terracotta roof tiles, and courtyard-style outdoor space with Palm landscaping. Meanwhile, the patterned tiles, resort-like pool courtyard, and minimal but warm interiors lend a coastal boutique-villa vibe.
Where tropical meets modern
According to Rya Interiors, who was involved in the project, white textured walls, arched openings, cobalt blue fenestrations, and terracotta accents establish a visual language inspired by traditional Goan homes, while clean lines and minimal detailing lend the space a modern sensibility.{{/usCountry}}
According to Rya Interiors, who was involved in the project, white textured walls, arched openings, cobalt blue fenestrations, and terracotta accents establish a visual language inspired by traditional Goan homes, while clean lines and minimal detailing lend the space a modern sensibility.{{/usCountry}}
Every corner of the villa feels light, breathable, and connected to nature, especially with the indoor-outdoor flow, large windows, light, airy neutral palette, cane furniture, and soft, earthy fabrics and artisanal decor. Meanwhile, soft sheer drapes, woven textures on the couches, natural wood finishes, and handcrafted details bring warmth to the space.{{/usCountry}}
Every corner of the villa feels light, breathable, and connected to nature, especially with the indoor-outdoor flow, large windows, light, airy neutral palette, cane furniture, and soft, earthy fabrics and artisanal decor. Meanwhile, soft sheer drapes, woven textures on the couches, natural wood finishes, and handcrafted details bring warmth to the space.{{/usCountry}}
Each room within the villa carries its own quiet character. Bedrooms feature warm wooden furniture, rattan-wood textured wardrobes, wooden beams, neutral walls, modern lamp fixtures, and high-sloping bamboo ceilings that create a sense of intimacy and comfort.
Meanwhile, the bathrooms use organic textures, sculpted forms, and natural materials to create spaces that feel understated yet experiential. “Rather than relying on excess, the design focuses on atmosphere and emotion,” Rya Interiors shared.
The outdoors
The verandah, sit-outs, pool area, and garden space are thoughtfully designed, serving as extensions of the interiors rather than separate zones, all showcasing charming Goan design aesthetics. The pool deck is surrounded by tropical greens and a view of the villa, promoting a slower way of life. Moreover, the patterned tiles, framed arches, comfortable sun loungers, and soft lighting offer a beautiful place for relaxation.
The villa, according to the designers, was envisioned as a home that feels effortless, nostalgic, and deeply connected to its context. The detailing, painted tiles, layered textures, terracotta accents, and a gorgeous material palette all work together to capture the spirit of Goa.