Step inside badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal’s modern and moody 5,700 square foot Hyderabad home
Take a tour of Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal’s family home in Hyderabad with bold material choices and colours like muted reds and emerald greens.
Badminton champion Jwala Gutta and actor-husband Vishnu Vishal have unveiled their 5,700-square-foot Hyderabad residence — a masterclass in bold minimalism designed by Bengaluru-based Thomas Parambil Architects. The home is a tactile journey through colour and form, where raw architectural elements meet high-fashion interior styling. Also read | Step inside Namrata Shirodkar's traditional Hyderabad home where soft luxury meets timeless style
In a May 19 house tour, Architectural Digest India showcased the home’s spine — a dramatic forty-foot vaulted corridor, clad in dark wood that creates a sense of rhythmic compression before the space spills out into the light-drenched living areas. The palette is a sophisticated mix of terracotta, charcoal, deep greens, and cerulean blues, grounded by warm wood finishes and off-white walls.
Heart of the home is a seamless flow of social zones
Anchored by a plush, emerald green velvet sectional sofa, the living room features a striking sculptural white coffee table with thick cylindrical legs. A blue-textured architectural partition serves as both a focal point and a subtle divider, holding custom shelving for ceramics and geometric sculptures.
The dining area is defined by a heavy, dark-wood table paired with avant-garde ruby-red velvet chairs with high, wing-like backs. Over the table hangs a minimalist, linear chandelier that feels more like a modern art installation than a light fixture.{{/usCountry}}
The dining area is defined by a heavy, dark-wood table paired with avant-garde ruby-red velvet chairs with high, wing-like backs. Over the table hangs a minimalist, linear chandelier that feels more like a modern art installation than a light fixture.{{/usCountry}}
The media room leans into a moodier, cinematic atmosphere with deep terracotta walls, a charcoal-toned media console, and a large-scale zebra-patterned rug that injects high-contrast energy.{{/usCountry}}
The media room leans into a moodier, cinematic atmosphere with deep terracotta walls, a charcoal-toned media console, and a large-scale zebra-patterned rug that injects high-contrast energy.{{/usCountry}}
Private nooks and whimsical details{{/usCountry}}
Private nooks and whimsical details{{/usCountry}}
The home manages to be both a gallery-like space and a functional family environment. The bedroom is a study in zen-meets-modern, featuring a tiered, Japanese-inspired pendant lamp. The bed is framed by a minimalist headboard and balanced by a low-slung bench resting on a deep blue rug dotted with red accents.
Perhaps the most playful room, their daughter's nursey, features a custom-built wooden loft with integrated stairs that double as crimson-red storage drawers. Small touches, like a Peppa Pig plush and colourful animal figurines, bring warmth to the clean architectural lines.
A lush balcony area bridges the gap between the sleek interior and nature. A corduroy-textured, pebble-toned sofa sits beneath a black metal ceiling grid, draped with cascading vines and red floral accents, while a gold-toned ottoman and stone-top table keep the glam factor alive.
Throughout the residence, the decor is intentional and sculptural. From the red circular wall art in the foyer — reminiscent of solar phases — to the silver elephant figurines and black-and-white checkered vases, every piece feels hand-picked to tell a story of travel and taste. By eschewing traditional luxury for a raw, textural, and colour-confident approach, Jwala and Vishnu have created a unique home.