Step inside badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal’s modern and moody 5,700 square foot Hyderabad home

Badminton champion Jwala Gutta and actor-husband Vishnu Vishal have unveiled their 5,700-square-foot Hyderabad residence — a masterclass in bold minimalism designed by Bengaluru-based Thomas Parambil Architects. The home is a tactile journey through colour and form, where raw architectural elements meet high-fashion interior styling. Also read | Step inside Namrata Shirodkar's traditional Hyderabad home where soft luxury meets timeless style

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal's Hyderabad home offers a masterclass in minimalism and colour. (Pics: Architectural Digest India)

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In a May 19 house tour, Architectural Digest India showcased the home’s spine — a dramatic forty-foot vaulted corridor, clad in dark wood that creates a sense of rhythmic compression before the space spills out into the light-drenched living areas. The palette is a sophisticated mix of terracotta, charcoal, deep greens, and cerulean blues, grounded by warm wood finishes and off-white walls.

Heart of the home is a seamless flow of social zones

Anchored by a plush, emerald green velvet sectional sofa, the living room features a striking sculptural white coffee table with thick cylindrical legs. A blue-textured architectural partition serves as both a focal point and a subtle divider, holding custom shelving for ceramics and geometric sculptures.

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{{^usCountry}} The dining area is defined by a heavy, dark-wood table paired with avant-garde ruby-red velvet chairs with high, wing-like backs. Over the table hangs a minimalist, linear chandelier that feels more like a modern art installation than a light fixture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dining area is defined by a heavy, dark-wood table paired with avant-garde ruby-red velvet chairs with high, wing-like backs. Over the table hangs a minimalist, linear chandelier that feels more like a modern art installation than a light fixture. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The media room leans into a moodier, cinematic atmosphere with deep terracotta walls, a charcoal-toned media console, and a large-scale zebra-patterned rug that injects high-contrast energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The media room leans into a moodier, cinematic atmosphere with deep terracotta walls, a charcoal-toned media console, and a large-scale zebra-patterned rug that injects high-contrast energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Private nooks and whimsical details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Private nooks and whimsical details {{/usCountry}}

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The home manages to be both a gallery-like space and a functional family environment. The bedroom is a study in zen-meets-modern, featuring a tiered, Japanese-inspired pendant lamp. The bed is framed by a minimalist headboard and balanced by a low-slung bench resting on a deep blue rug dotted with red accents.

Perhaps the most playful room, their daughter's nursey, features a custom-built wooden loft with integrated stairs that double as crimson-red storage drawers. Small touches, like a Peppa Pig plush and colourful animal figurines, bring warmth to the clean architectural lines.

A lush balcony area bridges the gap between the sleek interior and nature. A corduroy-textured, pebble-toned sofa sits beneath a black metal ceiling grid, draped with cascading vines and red floral accents, while a gold-toned ottoman and stone-top table keep the glam factor alive.

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Throughout the residence, the decor is intentional and sculptural. From the red circular wall art in the foyer — reminiscent of solar phases — to the silver elephant figurines and black-and-white checkered vases, every piece feels hand-picked to tell a story of travel and taste. By eschewing traditional luxury for a raw, textural, and colour-confident approach, Jwala and Vishnu have created a unique home.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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