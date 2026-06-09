Step inside Campus Beats actor Shruti Sinha's Mumbai home with pastel interiors, family artwork and dance memories

Actor and dancer Shruti Sinha, who was recently seen in the youth drama series Campus Beats, welcomed fans into her beautifully-designed Mumbai home, offering a glimpse into a space that reflects both her personality and journey.

Shruti Sinha showcases her stylish Mumbai home filled with personal memories. (Youtube/@Farah Khan)

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In a YouTube video shared by Farah Khan on June 8, Shruti gave a tour of her warm and thoughtfully-curated abode alongside her Campus Beats co-star Shantanu Maheshwari, revealing family-inspired interiors, cherished memorabilia, and the stories behind some of her favourite corners. (Also read: Step inside Tanisha Mukherjee’s grandmother’s ancestral Lonavala home beautifully turned into a heritage homestay. Watch )

Inside Shruti Sinha's Mumbai home

The apartment follows a soothing colour palette of sage green, cream, and pastel hues, with floral wallpapers, elegant curtains, warm lighting, and indoor plants creating a calm and inviting atmosphere. Large windows allow ample natural light to flood the rooms, enhancing the airy feel of the space.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most charming corners of the home is Shruti's bedroom. Decorated in soft tones, the room features a floral bedspread, framed photographs, fresh flowers, memorabilia, and personal keepsakes collected over the years. Showing a poster from her show Campus Beats, Shruti laughed and clarified, "I am not self-obsessed. It's a gift." She repeated the sentiment while pointing at fan-made artwork and framed memories, explaining that many of the pieces were presents from admirers and loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most charming corners of the home is Shruti's bedroom. Decorated in soft tones, the room features a floral bedspread, framed photographs, fresh flowers, memorabilia, and personal keepsakes collected over the years. Showing a poster from her show Campus Beats, Shruti laughed and clarified, "I am not self-obsessed. It's a gift." She repeated the sentiment while pointing at fan-made artwork and framed memories, explaining that many of the pieces were presents from admirers and loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

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During the tour, Shruti revealed that much of the home's aesthetic credit goes to her sister, an interior designer. Pointing towards the décor around the house, she proudly shared, "It's all my sister," while later adding that the artwork displayed throughout the home was also created by her sibling.

The room also houses treasured reminders of her dance journey. Displaying a pair of ballet shoes, Shruti revealed, "I used to do ballet," adding that she trained for eight years at Danceworx in Delhi. The space is filled with memories from different phases of her career, making it both personal and nostalgic.

A cosy living space with family-inspired design

The living room exudes understated luxury with a plush grey sofa, statement artwork, layered lighting, and wooden accents. A large painting serves as the focal point, while indoor plants and carefully curated décor elements add warmth and character.

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Shruti also showed viewers her mother's room, which drew compliments during the tour. Describing the space, she shared that it had been done up beautifully and reflected the same cosy aesthetic seen throughout the apartment. The balcony offers city views and serves as another relaxing corner of the home.

From handmade artwork and family photographs to dance memorabilia and fan gifts, every corner of Shruti's home tells a story.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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