Step inside Tanisha Mukherjee’s grandmother’s ancestral Lonavala home beautifully turned into a heritage homestay. Watch

Actor Tanisha Mukherjee has offered a glimpse into Franjupani House, the ancestral property in Lonavala of her late grandmother, Shobhana Samar, which she has lovingly transformed into a homestay while preserving its original essence. She shared the tour in a June 6 Instagram post, along with a caption that read, “The Frangipani House- home of my legendary superstar Grandmother, Shobna Samarth. Every wall, each corner of this wonderful house has a story to tell.” Tanisha Mukherjee transforms ancestral home into charming homestay in Lonavala. (Instagram/@tanishaamukerji)

She adds, “‘Man’s greatest inspiration always comes from nature,’ my Grandmother also believed in this and that’s why she lived in Lonavala for most of her life, surrounded and immersed in nature… Come find that inspiration in Frangipani House- a reimagined home stay!!” (Also read: Step inside Vishal Dadlani’s simple Mumbai home with no TV, minimalist interiors and art-filled living spaces. Watch )

Dressed in a stunning lavender saree paired with multi-layered pearl jewellery, Tanisha gives viewers a tour of the property in the video. She says, “I have renovated and redesigned this space in the way that I think my grandmother would have wanted it to be. I didn’t want to overdevelop it. I didn’t want to cut down any of the trees that she planted. My entire childhood and my mother’s entire childhood has been spent on this very property and also just the way that we’ve kept it very authentic and real.”