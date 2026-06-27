Step inside gorgeous Bengaluru home: How 130-year-old pillars shaped this software engineer couple’s residence

In the heart of India's fast-paced tech capital, a striking home beautifully marries contemporary lifestyle needs with deep ancestral roots. Spotlighted by design firm ArchPro in a June 2 Instagram video, this Bengaluru house offers a stunning antidote to modern city chaos, serving as a masterclass in slow living and traditional south Indian design. Also read | Step inside stunning 30-year-old renovated home in Kerala: 3,000 square foot Trivandrum masterpiece with giant aquarium

A sanctuary for the modern tech worker

Can you imagine coming home to this after a long day of coding? (Instagram/ archpro.live)

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ArchPro highlighted that the home's vision was born out of a specific contrast. The homeowners, both software engineers navigating fast-paced corporate careers, reportedly wanted a sanctuary that was the exact opposite of their high-tech daily routines — they desired a simple, grounded life deeply rooted in tradition.

Rather than aiming for formal or ostentatious luxury, the couple envisioned a space that felt familiar and calm — a peaceful environment that could support slow, mindful living while seamlessly accommodating long hours spent working from home. "This balance between contemporary requirements and inherited values became the foundation of the design, with memories of the clients’ ancestral home strongly influencing both spatial planning and material choices," ArchPro shared in the caption.

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The heart of the home: 130-year-old history

{{^usCountry}} Spanning an impressive 4,382 square feet and completed in 2025, the architecture of this Bengaluru home revolves around an emotional and structural core: a traditional central courtyard. The defining feature of the property is its use of 130-year-old antique wooden pillars, salvaged directly from the clients' ancestral home, ArchPro shared, adding that integrating these century-old artefacts presented a unique engineering and design challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spanning an impressive 4,382 square feet and completed in 2025, the architecture of this Bengaluru home revolves around an emotional and structural core: a traditional central courtyard. The defining feature of the property is its use of 130-year-old antique wooden pillars, salvaged directly from the clients' ancestral home, ArchPro shared, adding that integrating these century-old artefacts presented a unique engineering and design challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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The design team had to carefully adapt the historic columns to suit the height and structural requirements of a brand-new Mangalore-tile roof, ensuring their character remained completely uncompromised. To extend this sense of history throughout the property, portions of the original pillars were also integrated into the entryway, setting a nostalgic, welcoming tone the moment one steps inside. Also read | Inside the stunning transformation of 2 Mumbai apartments into spacious 3 BHK inspired by traditional South Indian homes

Material palette and spatial flow

The home stands out for its intentionally restrained material palette, highlighting natural finishes that age gracefully. From the exposed brick exteriors to the warm, earth-toned interior flooring, every element feels deliberate and tactile. The courtyard acts as the emotional core, bringing in natural light and ventilation. The verandah and entryway, accented by the historic pillars, bridge the gap between outdoor nature and indoor living.

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The interiors feature high ceilings, traditional wooden swings, and large windows framed in rich wood, allowing the tech-weary homeowners to stay connected to nature throughout the day. By repurposing family history, the design team created more than just a functional, modern dwelling; they built a living narrative of memory, continuity, and timeless design.

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