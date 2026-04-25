Step inside Hansika Motwani’s stunning Mumbai home, defined by chic interiors

Hansika Motwani, known for her roles in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, and ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’, as a child artist, gave a tour of her luxurious Mumbai home to Mashable India. From Instagram-worthy corners to chic decor, her house looks straight out of a design magazine. Let’s take a closer look at Hansika’s home.

Hansika Motwani gave a house tour to Mashable India.(ihansika/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Hansika Motwani’s home

A massive designer wooden door adorned with a Ganesha idol welcomes visitors inside Hansika’s home, followed by chic and contemporary interiors, driving inspiration from modern aesthetics. The foyer space delights with warm lighting, subtle decor, and an artistic wall that paves the way to the living room.

Hansika’s vastu-compliant home takes you into a massive living space that features contemporary interiors. The living room features a blend of white, blue, greys, and greens that screams luxury. One side of the living area features a big blue couch with a chic table and opens into a large balcony space, all lined with green plants.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor’s house has a lot of mirrors around the home that not only make it look opulent but also opens up the space to make it look bigger. The dining space features a massive table adorned with dummy cuisine decor items. Her living room delights with her paintings, family portraits, and plants that add warmth to the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor’s house has a lot of mirrors around the home that not only make it look opulent but also opens up the space to make it look bigger. The dining space features a massive table adorned with dummy cuisine decor items. Her living room delights with her paintings, family portraits, and plants that add warmth to the space. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Into the balcony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Into the balcony {{/usCountry}}

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Hansika’s living room opens up into a large balcony space that features green plants and a super aesthetic coffee table. The walls are also lined with vertical plants that make the space lively and beautiful. She kept the decor minimal but ensured aesthetics in all corners.

Who is Hansika Motwani?

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Born on August 9, 1991, Hansika Motwani is a popular Indian actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. She was also prominently seen in several television shows as a child artist. She began her career as a child artist with the television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom before stepping into lead roles in 2007.

She also appeared in Hindi TV serials Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Hrithik Roshan starrer Bollywood movie Koi Mil Gaya. She is best known for her roles in Telugu film Desamuduru (2007) and Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal (2011), Velayudham (2011), Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (2012), and Aranmanai (2014). In the last few years, she was seen as the lead actress in the movies Maha (2022), 105 Minutes (2024), and Guardian (2024).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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