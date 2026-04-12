Step inside 'iconic 80s apartment' that has never been renovated: 'Not a single detail has been changed since…'

In an era of beige and minimalist decor, a digital time capsule has captured the internet’s imagination. In an April 4 Instagram post, content creator Becky Penhos unveiled her grandparents' ‘vacation home’, a space that serves as a pristine museum of 1980s maximalism. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world

Becky Penhos' Instagram reveals her grandparents' untouched 1980s apartment, showcasing maximalist decor with intricate designs and luxurious finishes. (Instagram/ Becky Penhos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"My grandparents' iconic 80’s apartment. 80s maximalism and Asian inspired details. Not a single detail has been changed since it was built," she shared in her caption, and the visual evidence is staggering. From recessed mirrored ceilings to custom-carved woodwork, the apartment is a masterclass in a specific kind of 80s opulence.

The living space: dragons and texture

The heart of Becky's grandparents' home is defined by a commitment to the 'more is more' philosophy. The living room is anchored by a hand-sculpted dragon carpet, a masterpiece of textile art that snakes across a neutral cream floor.

The living area features a dramatic multi-tiered ceiling with mirrored insets and dark, intricately carved wood panels. This design choice was a hallmark of 80s luxury, intended to expand the sense of space while reflecting the warm glow of the room's lighting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A social centrepiece, the bar area is clad in heavily carved mahogany-toned wood with traditional Asian motifs. It is paired with rattan barstools and backed by a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall, perfect for showcasing a vintage spirits collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A social centrepiece, the bar area is clad in heavily carved mahogany-toned wood with traditional Asian motifs. It is paired with rattan barstools and backed by a floor-to-ceiling mirrored wall, perfect for showcasing a vintage spirits collection. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The bedrooms: chintz, drape and geometry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bedrooms: chintz, drape and geometry {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Each bedroom serves as a dedicated mood, utilising the 80s obsession with coordinated fabrics and bold silhouettes. The 'grandparents' suite' has a monochromatic cream-and-gold palette, featuring a massive scalloped headboard, matching floral jacquard bedding, and an architectural mirrored light fixture directly above the bed.

The 'boys' bedroom' sees a shift toward bold geometry, utilising a wavy, multi-coloured mural wallpaper in ochre, navy, and cream, paired with navy quilted bedding and high-gloss black nightstands. The 'girls' room' was a vibrant explosion of pink, featuring a sunburst fabric ceiling that radiated from a central point. The room included pink upholstered headboards and shell-shaped bedside lamps.

The bathrooms also have themes

Perhaps the most iconic feature of the apartment is the bathroom design, where the themed approach of the 80s is fully realised. The master bath features a deep-set, blush-pink whirlpool tub surrounded by beige marble tiling. The centrepiece is a hand-painted silk-style wallpaper featuring delicate floral branches and birds. Other bathrooms utilise coordinated sets where the wallpaper, towels, and even floor tiles follow a singular motif — ranging from Victorian-inspired floral grids to intricate tapestry style patterns featuring elephants and palanquins.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What makes this apartment 'iconic' to modern viewers is the sheer quality of the custom finishes. Unlike the fast-furniture trends of today, this home was built with permanent intention. The use of heavy brass accents, custom-milled wood panels, and wallpapering reflects a period where homeowners leaned into specific aesthetics with total conviction. As photos from Becky's Instagram post continue to circulate, they serve as a reminder that while trends are cyclical, a bold vision can turn a simple apartment into a lifelong masterpiece of personal style.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON