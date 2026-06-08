Step inside Indian model Avanti Nagrath's 94-year-old bungalow in New Delhi that blends heritage and modernity

Avanti Nagrath, who gained fame after becoming the first Indian model to open a Versace runway show at Milan Fashion Week in 2023, began her journey right in the capital. Sharing with Architectural Digest India (AD India), the model opened the doors to her family's bungalow in New Delhi, and revealed that she aced her runway walk in the courtyard.

Inside Avanti Nagrath's historic home.

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On June 8, AD India shared pictures of Avanti's Anglo-Indian home, a colonial architecture marvel built in 1932, on Instagram. According to the model, the home was built by her great-grandfather and holds memories of five generations. Let's take a look inside:

Avanti Nagrath's bungalow in Delhi

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{{^usCountry}} Set on an 11,000-square-foot plot, the bungalow is a beautiful blend of neoclassical and Indian designs. The facade is done in pristine white, evoking the beauty of Connaught Place, and features elements found in old Indian homes, including double-panelled hardwood doors, jalis for ventilation, brass tower chitkanis, vintage rattan chairs, Victorian-style mirrors, and open verandahs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set on an 11,000-square-foot plot, the bungalow is a beautiful blend of neoclassical and Indian designs. The facade is done in pristine white, evoking the beauty of Connaught Place, and features elements found in old Indian homes, including double-panelled hardwood doors, jalis for ventilation, brass tower chitkanis, vintage rattan chairs, Victorian-style mirrors, and open verandahs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The model told AD India, “The courtyard is my favourite place. This is where I learnt to cycle and skate. My brother and I have played all sorts of games—cricket, football, and pithu. I practised my walk for shows here – sashaying across the courtyard under the open sky.” The details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The model told AD India, “The courtyard is my favourite place. This is where I learnt to cycle and skate. My brother and I have played all sorts of games—cricket, football, and pithu. I practised my walk for shows here – sashaying across the courtyard under the open sky.” The details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The impressive arches exude a majestic simplicity. Additionally, the open courtyard, paved with octagonal tiles, is framed by a blooming bougainvillaea tree, which adds a burst of colour. A built-in hawan kund serves as the centrepiece of the double-story home, surrounded by manicured gardens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impressive arches exude a majestic simplicity. Additionally, the open courtyard, paved with octagonal tiles, is framed by a blooming bougainvillaea tree, which adds a burst of colour. A built-in hawan kund serves as the centrepiece of the double-story home, surrounded by manicured gardens. {{/usCountry}}

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Another highlight feature of the house is the grand staircase that connects the courtyard to the second floor. “I grew up playing hide-and-seek here with my siblings,” the model shared with AD India. The staircase features a traditional Burmese teakwood balustrade and ceramic-tiled wall decorated with Victorian mirrors.

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The interiors are as grand as the exteriors. Avanti gave Ad India a glimpse of the dining area, which she calls the bungalow's heart. It is adorned with colonial-era designs and features stunning elements such as ornate Baroque chandeliers, a fireplace made from Burma teak, marble tabletops, animal sculptures from Bangkok, and brass vessels that lend an antique charm to the space.

A nearly 40-year-old bar, crafted from character-rich wood, is also one of the highlights of the bungalow. According to the model, it has hosted countless soirées over the years. The family has decorated this space with framed photographs of their ancestors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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