Step inside Jannat Zubair's beautifully designed Mumbai home with a chic modern-classical vibe

Television star Jannat Zubair, known for her performances as a child actor and in reality shows, gave a house tour of her Mumbai home to Nayandeep on May 14, 2026. Her home features a refined modern aesthetic characterised by warm ivory, champagne gold, and soft beige tones. Let’s take a closer look at her home.

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Inside Jannat Zubair’s home

Jannat’s house creates an atmosphere that feels bright, elegant, and welcoming without appearing excessive. The entrance foyer immediately establishes the home's luxurious tone. On one side hangs a striking oversized circular mirror that visually enlarges the narrow hallway while reflecting natural light further into the home.

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Into the dining and living space

{{^usCountry}} Moving further inside, the compact dining area showcases excellent space planning. A rectangular glass-top dining table occupies the centre, allowing the room to feel visually open despite limited dimensions. The living room follows an understated luxury theme centred around softness, symmetry, and natural light. The television wall is minimalist yet sophisticated, featuring light wood panelling paired with a floating entertainment console. Into the balcony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moving further inside, the compact dining area showcases excellent space planning. A rectangular glass-top dining table occupies the centre, allowing the room to feel visually open despite limited dimensions. The living room follows an understated luxury theme centred around softness, symmetry, and natural light. The television wall is minimalist yet sophisticated, featuring light wood panelling paired with a floating entertainment console. Into the balcony {{/usCountry}}

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The balcony has been transformed into a peaceful urban retreat. White lounge chairs arranged around a matching coffee table create an inviting conversation corner overlooking neighbouring apartment buildings. Numerous potted plants introduce freshness and soften the surrounding concrete environment.

Into Jannat’s bedroom

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Jannat’s bedroom prioritises functionality while maintaining the home's elegant language. The most eye-catching feature is the illuminated open wardrobe. Custom white cabinetry combines hanging rails, drawers, handbag display shelves, and dedicated shoe storage into one cohesive system. Integrated LED lighting transforms the wardrobe into a boutique-style display, making every accessory clearly visible while adding a luxurious glow to the room.

Jannat’s open wardrobe space features all her necessary accessories, including luxury bags, shoes, dresses, makeup, and skincare products. Small decorative plants break the monotony of the shelving and introduce subtle natural elements. The absence of bulky wardrobe doors makes the room feel more expansive.

Who is Jannat Zubair?

Born on August 29, 2001, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an Indian actor. She is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, Phool Kunwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. Zubair also participated in several reality shows, including Khatron ke Khiladi and laughter chef.

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