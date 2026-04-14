Step inside Mallika Dua's Delhi home that's bold, beautiful and drenched in prints

In the heart of Delhi, content creator and actor Mallika Dua's home is a sanctuary that is as vibrant and layered as her personality. Far from the minimalism currently dominating interior trends, Mallika’s home — specifically her beloved study — is a masterful celebration of maximalism, Indian heritage, and the intricate beauty of Ikat. Also read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing ₹40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video

In her renovated study, Mallika Dua showcases a maximalist style with Ikat wallpaper and eclectic decor. (Instagram/ mallikadua)

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Mallika’s home breaks the rules — it combines old-world Indian charm (cane-back chairs, dark heavy woods, and religious iconography) with modern whimsy (bold wallpaper and eclectic jewellery-inspired decor). It is a space that doesn't just look designed; it looks lived in, curated over time. She shared an inside look at the cosy study in an April 13 Instagram post.

Collaborating with Ankita Arya Design Studio, Mallika transformed the space into a textural playground. The star of the show is the custom Ikat wallpaper, which wraps the room in muted blush, tan, and sage tones. By opting for a larger-than-life scale of the traditional motif, the design feels contemporary rather than dated, providing a rhythmic backdrop for a room filled with history.

A home filled with pattern and prints

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{{^usCountry}} What makes this space truly special is the 'pattern-on-pattern' philosophy. Mallika’s love for the blurred edges of Ikat isn't restricted to the walls; it’s a lifestyle. The seating area features a sophisticated clash of stripes and geometric prints. A teal bolster with metallic sheen sits against pillows in earthy ochres and burnt sienna, proving that multiple patterns can coexist when they share a grounded colour palette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What makes this space truly special is the 'pattern-on-pattern' philosophy. Mallika’s love for the blurred edges of Ikat isn't restricted to the walls; it’s a lifestyle. The seating area features a sophisticated clash of stripes and geometric prints. A teal bolster with metallic sheen sits against pillows in earthy ochres and burnt sienna, proving that multiple patterns can coexist when they share a grounded colour palette. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The room is punctuated by a deep sense of wanderlust. Tall, dark-wood glass cabinets flank a central vanity, filled with a massive collection of books and curios. African wooden sculptures stand atop hand-carved shelves, while traditional Indian bronze Ganesha idols anchor the side tables. Warmth is prioritised through layered lighting. From the pleated burgundy lampshade on a floral ceramic base to the Ikat-print sconce and the black-and-gold drum pendant reflected in the mirror, the glow is soft, amber, and inviting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The room is punctuated by a deep sense of wanderlust. Tall, dark-wood glass cabinets flank a central vanity, filled with a massive collection of books and curios. African wooden sculptures stand atop hand-carved shelves, while traditional Indian bronze Ganesha idols anchor the side tables. Warmth is prioritised through layered lighting. From the pleated burgundy lampshade on a floral ceramic base to the Ikat-print sconce and the black-and-gold drum pendant reflected in the mirror, the glow is soft, amber, and inviting. {{/usCountry}}

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A special tribute

In a world of beige, Mallika Dua has chosen to live in full colour, proving that when it comes to Ikat and heritage, more is definitely more. Beyond the aesthetics, the study carries a profound emotional weight. This room was the study of her late father, the legendary journalist Vinod Dua (affectionately called 'papaji').

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The walls are adorned with a gallery of personal art, including sketches of Ganesha and vibrant watercolours that appear to be family treasures. A bold, deep-magenta accent wall provides a pop that highlights these framed pieces, creating a focal point that balances the intricate wallpaper.

"I'm sure Papaji (her father, the late journalist Vinod Dua) loves this new addition to his study," Mallika shared in her Instagram post, highlighting that the redesign wasn't just about decor — it was about adding a new chapter to a room that holds her most cherished memories.

Explaining the process, she wrote in her caption, "Nothing makes me happier than a space coming together with pattern. I'm an Ikat fan, who isn't? I want it on my clothes, my upholstery, my curtains, my lampshades, my life lol and I'm lucky enough to have it on my walls! Ankita Arya Design Studio has done a fabulous job with this Ikat wallpaper. We also did a cute custom wallpaper for my vanity. Up next! The process involved many meetings over fish curry and cake lovingly fed to me. A few iterations later, we decided on this muted blush Ikat. From discussion to iteration to execution to installation, Ankita Arya and her team have been brilliant. Best part, I made a friend along the way. Thank you for adding another layer to my favourite room in my home."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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