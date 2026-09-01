Step inside Mouni Roy’s beautiful 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai featuring minimal décor and a cosy library

Actor Mouni Roy, known for her iconic characters in television serials, gave a house tour to Farah Khan. She invited the director and her cook, Dilip, for lunch and meanwhile also gave a house tour of her 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai that overlooks Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Let’s take a closer look at her beautiful sanctuary.

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Inside Mouni Roy’s home

Mouni’s home welcomes you with a large beige door that opens into a massive open-layout designed living and dining space. The expansive living room is designed around comfort and understated sophistication. A large cream-toned sofa occupies the foreground, paired with a statement grey accent chair and a collection of sculptural coffee tables in different shapes. The dining area flows seamlessly into the living room, creating an open-plan entertaining space. A dark wooden dining table is surrounded by upholstered chairs in a muted grey-beige tone.

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{{^usCountry}} Mouni’s interiors are far from completely minimal. Instead, the neutral backdrop acts almost like a gallery for bold, characterful artwork and accessories. The striking black-and-white artwork with an organic, abstract pattern immediately draws attention. The use of mirrors is particularly effective. Reflective surfaces behind the dining area bounce light around the room, while the warm chandelier and recessed ceiling lights create a soft, golden glow in the evenings. Into the cosy library {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouni’s interiors are far from completely minimal. Instead, the neutral backdrop acts almost like a gallery for bold, characterful artwork and accessories. The striking black-and-white artwork with an organic, abstract pattern immediately draws attention. The use of mirrors is particularly effective. Reflective surfaces behind the dining area bounce light around the room, while the warm chandelier and recessed ceiling lights create a soft, golden glow in the evenings. Into the cosy library {{/usCountry}}

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The corridor continues the home's warm, neutral language. Panelled wooden doors, cream walls and recessed ceiling lights give the hallway a quiet, hotel-like elegance. The hallway ascends into a tucked library that features Mouni’s love for reading.

Home office

Another room features a much more intimate, almost quiet European-inspired workspace. A simple wooden desk is paired with a light upholstered chair, while a tall floor lamp with a textured golden shade provides warmth. This space also has a well-lit and decorated temple.

Into the kitchen

The kitchen introduces the home's strongest colour moment through deep navy-blue cabinetry. The saturated blue creates a dramatic contrast against the white walls and pale marble-like backsplash, giving the otherwise neutral home a more contemporary edge.

Who is Mouni Roy?

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Mouni Roy is an Indian actor who mainly works in Hindi television and movies. Widely known for her show Naagin and its sequels, she received several awards, including IIFA and ITA. Roy made her film debut with Gold in 2018, receiving a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.