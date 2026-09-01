Farah Khan get surprised as Mouni Roy reveals how she was cast in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Mouni Roy made her acting debut in television in 2006 with the popular show. She played the character of Krishna Tulsi.
Mouni Roy became a household name with her stint in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin. But before that, she was a part of many television shows since she made her acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It was the hit TV show Naagin that brought her immense success. The actor has now shared how it all began because of a chance encounter, when she was just a college student.
What Mouni shared
Mouni Roy took a trip down memory lane and reflected on her journey in the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog. The actor had studied English Honours at Delhi's Miranda House and pursued a master's degree in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. When Farah asked her how she landed her first role, Mouni said, “I was walking outside the university. Somebody from Ekta Ma'am's team saw me walking on the road, and tapped me on the shoulder and said…”
Farah looked surprised and asked, “That really happened? Kya baat kar rahi hai? We only hear these stories that someone was sitting in a cafe and was spotted by someone!”
Mouni giggled and said, “But it really happened. That's exactly how it came to be. It was Kyunki, where I played Smriti [Irani] di's grand-grand daughter.”
Mouni also shared that she did not move to Mumbai with the intention of building a long-term acting career. “When I came to Bombay, we were doing Indian street theatre, so I thought I would come for a summer job. I would work for three or four months and then go back to Delhi,” she said. But she fell in love with the city and the rest is history.
More about Mouni Roy
On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and is directed by David Dhawan. The film failed to elicit the expected response at the box office. Mouni also featured in the web series, Ab Hoga Hisaab, which also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha and Aasheema Vardaan. The series has been renewed for a season 2. She was also seen in the 2025 film The Bhootnii, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.
Apart from her work, Mouni has also been making headlines lately for her personal life. In May, Mouni and businessman Suraj Nambiar confirmed that they’re headed for divorce after four years of marriage. The duo released a joint note on Instagram confirming the news of their split and slammed ‘sensationalised’ rumours about their marriage. The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.” The couple started dating in 2018, and tied the knot in 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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