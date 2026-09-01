Farah Khan get surprised as Mouni Roy reveals how she was cast in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Mouni Roy became a household name with her stint in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin. But before that, she was a part of many television shows since she made her acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It was the hit TV show Naagin that brought her immense success. The actor has now shared how it all began because of a chance encounter, when she was just a college student. Farah Khan chatted with Mouni Roy on her career in the Television industry.

What Mouni shared Mouni Roy took a trip down memory lane and reflected on her journey in the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog. The actor had studied English Honours at Delhi's Miranda House and pursued a master's degree in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia. When Farah asked her how she landed her first role, Mouni said, “I was walking outside the university. Somebody from Ekta Ma'am's team saw me walking on the road, and tapped me on the shoulder and said…”

Farah looked surprised and asked, “That really happened? Kya baat kar rahi hai? We only hear these stories that someone was sitting in a cafe and was spotted by someone!”

Mouni giggled and said, “But it really happened. That's exactly how it came to be. It was Kyunki, where I played Smriti [Irani] di's grand-grand daughter.”

Mouni also shared that she did not move to Mumbai with the intention of building a long-term acting career. “When I came to Bombay, we were doing Indian street theatre, so I thought I would come for a summer job. I would work for three or four months and then go back to Delhi,” she said. But she fell in love with the city and the rest is history.