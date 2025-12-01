Step inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Mumbai home featuring simple decor, Mehr’s playful room and family photo wall

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi live in a stunning Mumbai home with their 6-year-old daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In her December 1 YouTube video, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, got a tour of the couple’s beautiful residence, highlighting its minimalist decor, soothing pastel colours, and thoughtful design touches. Let’s take a closer look and pick up some style notes. (Also read: Step inside Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s peaceful Delhi home surrounded by nature and soulful Indian decor ) Tour Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's stylish Mumbai residence, showcasing family life.

Inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's beautiful Mumbai residence

Their living spaces are bright, airy, and serene, dominated by neutral tones of white, cream, and light grey, which are enhanced by natural light streaming through a large window framed with sheer white curtains. The furniture blends different styles, including a striped settee and two dark blue armchairs, creating a balanced yet slightly formal look.

The larger hall, in contrast, embraces a more vibrant and eclectic style. A bold teal accent wall sets the tone, complemented by a gallery wall of framed photos. The main sofa is white, paired with a striking olive green velvet armchair, giving the room a lively and personal feel.

Another sitting area showcases a modern, minimalist, and chic aesthetic. Dominated by all-white upholstered seating in large sectional and matching armchairs, the space is anchored by a dark wooden chest serving as a coffee table, adding a rustic touch.

Mehr’s room and special family photo wall

Their daughter Mehr’s room is playful and full of fun elements. It features a wooden climbing frame, adorned with a gallery of framed family photos and shelves for books. Numerous paintings created by Mehr herself are also proudly displayed on the walls, adding a personal touch.

The home also has a dedicated photo wall celebrating family achievements. It features Angad’s father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi’s memorable moments, along with other precious photographs, including a gold medal Angad won in a 400-meter race.