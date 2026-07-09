Step inside Sanskruti Jayana's lavish Ahmedabad home, where heritage meets timeless luxury

Sanskruti Jayana, an Indian actor, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, gave a house tour of her beautiful home in Ahmedabad to Mashable India on July 8, 2026. More than just a home, it’s a living archive of family memories, timeless architecture, handcrafted details, and meaningful traditions. Let’s take a closer look at her residence, where every corner tells a story.

Sanskruti Jayana gave a house tour of her home to Mashable India. (sans09/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Sanskruti Jayana's home

The home features a massive mansion surrounded by manicured lawns and a fountain area. The foyer area is welcoming, featuring a large Lord Vishnu portrait on one side and a Goddess Saraswati portrait on the other, decorated with Sanskrit shlokas and a few timeless pieces that give a feel of a palace.

The house further descends into an open living room, with a double-height central courtyard or atrium that creates a sense of openness and grandeur. A magnificent, ornate chandelier hangs prominently from the ceiling, becoming the visual centrepiece.

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{{^usCountry}} The ceiling itself is richly decorated in golden and earthy tones, featuring intricate floral and geometric motifs inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship. One entire wall functions almost like a gallery of portraits with numerous framed photographs or paintings arranged in a neat grid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceiling itself is richly decorated in golden and earthy tones, featuring intricate floral and geometric motifs inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship. One entire wall functions almost like a gallery of portraits with numerous framed photographs or paintings arranged in a neat grid. {{/usCountry}}

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The house is filled with heritage accents, including antique carved wooden doors, a traditional swing suspended by metal chains, brass or bronze decorative sculptures, and ornamental lanterns.

Into the dining room

Blending vintage European elegance with Indian craftsmanship, the dining room is curated with art and antiques collected over generations rather than simply decorated. It feels warm, luxurious, and intimate.

The focal point of the room is a long, handcrafted, solid wood dining table that comfortably seats eight people. Every seat has a vibrant placemat in shades of blue, green, and yellow, introducing cheerful pops of colour.

Lawn and outdoor space

The outdoor porch has multiple seating arrangements that blend the house's heritage vibe with nature. The highlight of this space is the glass-covered seating area, where one can feel nature more closely and even enjoy the rain filtering through the glass.

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Sanskruti’s home also features a beautiful fountain in the massive lawn, surrounded by trees and flowers. Each space in the house helps to connect with nature and family. The gratitude walks across the house, making it even more beautiful and unique.

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Who is Sanskruti Jayana?

Sanskruti Jayana is an Indian actor, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, best known for her acting debut in the mythological film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (2026).