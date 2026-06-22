Step inside Seema Sajdeh’s family home in Amritsar: A pre-partition gem surrounded by lush greenery

Seema Sajdeh, best known for her Netflix series Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives, celebrated her 50th birthday in her hometown, Amritsar. The fashion designer gave a house tour of her family's home, which was built before the 1947 partition. Seema also shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations, a visit to the Golden Temple, and dining out with her family. Let’s take a look at her beautiful family home that took her back to the good old times.

Seema Sajdeh gave a house tour of her family home in Amritsar.(seemakiransajdeh/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Seema Sajdeh’s family home

Surrounded by lush greenery and beautiful gardens, Seema’s family home looks no less than a vintage palace. Built before Partition, the ancestral property exudes old-world charm with its sprawling lawns, towering trees and vibrant plants that lend the entire estate a serene retreat-like vibe. The home’s timeless architecture is marked by elegant arches, intricate jharokhas, wooden windows and traditional design elements that have been lovingly preserved over the years.

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{{^usCountry}} During the house tour, Seema also gave a glimpse of the sprawling rose garden nurtured by her grandmother. Once recognised for producing the finest roses in the town, the garden remains one of the most cherished corners of the property. Bursting with colourful blooms and bordered by lush foliage, it adds to the nostalgic appeal of the home. Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the house tour, Seema also gave a glimpse of the sprawling rose garden nurtured by her grandmother. Once recognised for producing the finest roses in the town, the garden remains one of the most cherished corners of the property. Bursting with colourful blooms and bordered by lush foliage, it adds to the nostalgic appeal of the home. Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The living room strikes a balance between simplicity and vintage elegance. Bright-coloured sofas and upholstered couches add warmth to the space, while walls adorned with golden panels and carefully curated décor pieces lend a regal touch. The usage of more gold and antique elements in the house gives a vintage feel. Additionally, the upholstery and couch designs clearly reflected the vintage vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room strikes a balance between simplicity and vintage elegance. Bright-coloured sofas and upholstered couches add warmth to the space, while walls adorned with golden panels and carefully curated décor pieces lend a regal touch. The usage of more gold and antique elements in the house gives a vintage feel. Additionally, the upholstery and couch designs clearly reflected the vintage vibe. {{/usCountry}}

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Family photographs, statement lamps and heirloom pieces further add character to the room, offering glimpses into generations of memories preserved within its walls. The thoughtful mix of traditional elements and understated luxury makes the living area a cosy yet refined space for gatherings and celebrations.

Who is Seema Sajdeh?

Seema Sajdeh is an Indian fashion designer, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur. She is the ex-wife of actor and film producer Sohail Khan and the founder of the luxury fashion label Seema Khan Couture.

Her boutique is one of the popular shopping spots for Bollywood celebrities and high-profile clients. Seema rose to fame after she appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Maheep Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar, the show offered a glimpse into the lives of Bollywood’s celebrity families.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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