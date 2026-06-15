Step inside Shekhar Suman’s palatial Mumbai penthouse with sea-view: It actually looks like a 5-star hotel in Europe

In the bustling heart of Mumbai, actor Shekhar Suman has built a home that defies the city's typical real estate constraints. Spanning across distinct, palatial floors, the sea-facing Lokhandwala penthouse serves as a literal and figurative timeline of his decades-long journey in the entertainment industry. Also read | 'Nicest hotel I've ever stayed at': Woman gives a tour of Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace, where a James Bond film was shot

Take a tour of Shekhar Suman’s grand European-style Mumbai penthouse. (YouTube/ Curly Tales)

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In a June 14 YouTube video shared by Curly Tales, Shekhar Suman gave a tour of the residence that seamlessly marries old-world European elegance with high-end modern amenities. From an extensive private gym to an expansive terrace wrapped in nature, this celebrity home feels entirely transported from a royal European estate.

Grand entrance and foyer

The experience begins at the front door, featuring a magnificent ivory entry door layered with an intricate, arched wrought-iron grille finished in brushed silver and gold leaf accents. Stepping into the main foyer, guests are greeted by an immediate 'Parisian vibe'. The entrance hall features a classic bronze chandelier suspended from a subtly recessed ceiling, and an ornate, heavily carved golden console table. Once inside, there is also a majestic, floor-length gilded mirror framing a detailed sculpture of Lord Krishna, adding a touch of Indian spirituality to the European architecture.

Living room: a masterclass in European luxury

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{{^usCountry}} Moving into the primary zones, the home unfolds into expansive, sun-drenched formal seating spaces designed around comfort and visual drama. The living room layout relies heavily on an ivory and soft-beige palette. A sprawling L-shaped sectional sofa in textured fabric anchors the room, flanked by classic table lamps and artwork. A delicate crystal chandelier shares the ceiling with a functional, minimalist ceiling fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moving into the primary zones, the home unfolds into expansive, sun-drenched formal seating spaces designed around comfort and visual drama. The living room layout relies heavily on an ivory and soft-beige palette. A sprawling L-shaped sectional sofa in textured fabric anchors the room, flanked by classic table lamps and artwork. A delicate crystal chandelier shares the ceiling with a functional, minimalist ceiling fan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A secondary formal lounge area showcases classical European symmetry: from plush, gold-trimmed roll-arm sofas paired with European accent chairs upholstered in delicate floral fabrics to a heavy marble-and-gilded-wood coffee table supporting massive glass floral urns. Complex patterned wallpaper interacts beautifully with the warm, golden glow cast by matching crystal wall sconces and a multi-tiered floor lamp. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A secondary formal lounge area showcases classical European symmetry: from plush, gold-trimmed roll-arm sofas paired with European accent chairs upholstered in delicate floral fabrics to a heavy marble-and-gilded-wood coffee table supporting massive glass floral urns. Complex patterned wallpaper interacts beautifully with the warm, golden glow cast by matching crystal wall sconces and a multi-tiered floor lamp. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers {{/usCountry}}

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The grand centrepiece: chess table

Positioned strategically between the open-concept lounges is one of Shekhar’s most prized design possessions: an antique chess table that features an inlaid green-and-white onyx board resting on a meticulously carved frame. The chess pieces themselves are heavy, intricately detailed metallic figurines resembling medieval knights and royalty. Shekhar noted during the home tour that this expensive piece, isn't just decor but a poetic reminder of life and industry strategy.

A regal dining room

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Separated from the living zones by elegant white-paned sliding glass doors is a palatial dining hall designed to facilitate large gatherings. A massive white marble dining table is flanked by high-back regal chairs featuring pastel pink upholstery. Suspended above the table is a breathtaking, multi-tiered glass chandelier that serves as the room’s main focal point. Built-in white crockery display cabinets line the perimeter, showcasing fine porcelain collection pieces.

Spacious all-white kitchen

Breaking from the antique wood tones is the actor's ultra-modern, pristine all-white kitchen. Reflecting a hyper-clean aesthetic, the elongated kitchen features high-gloss white marble flooring with grey veining, seamless cabinetry, high-end black and steel appliances, and LED strip lighting cutting sharply across the ceiling to maximise illumination.

Penthouse gym: where fitness meets history

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A dedicated floor hosts Shekhar’s private fitness studio, famous for supporting his intensive, multi-hour daily workout regimens. Far from a commercial gym, this space is lined with professional-grade machines and free weights, integrated alongside rich wooden dressers. The walls serve as a personal motivation gallery, prominently featuring large, framed portraits of a heavily chiselled Shekhar from his 2010s fitness journey.

Endless green: massive balconies and terrace

While the interiors boast a dense museum-like quality, the outdoor spaces offer pure, breezy escapism. The penthouse features many balconies and a sprawling main terrace offering an unbelievable, completely uninterrupted panoramic view of a vast green mangrove canopy meeting the horizon — a true anomaly in the cramped skyline of Mumbai.

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The patio floor is styled like a Mediterranean resort courtyard, dotted with matching woven wicker lounge chairs, an outdoor coffee table, white stone statues, and an abundance of terracotta pots bursting with vibrant pink bougainvillaea and lush tropical palms.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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