Smriti Mandhana, Vice Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, in a conversation with Jatin Sapru, gave a tour of her farmhouse. Nestled in Sangli, Maharashtra, her farmhouse blends comfort with Bollywood-style grandeur. During the conversation, she shared her cricket journey and the inspiration behind it. Let’s take a look at the stunning farmhouse that took the internet by storm.

Smriti Mandhana gave a tour of her farmhouse to Jatin Sapru.(smriti_mandhana/Instagram/Youtube)

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Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in MumbaiInside the farmhouse

Smriti Mandhana’s under-construction farmhouse features a grand entrance door that derived the inspiration from Karan Johar’s massive movie sets. Additionally, the large open front garden area with rounded pavement space makes it look like a castle. The sides are left open for adding plants and trees to make the area perfect for family gatherings. Growing up watching Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatiya’s movies, Mandhana always wanted a house with a grand entrance.

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{{^usCountry}} Built in a massive area, the farmhouse features a large playground space for her cricket practice sessions. It also features an indoor swimming pool with a wall fixture that delights with a waterfall element. Most importantly, the farmhouse is adorned with wooden elements, from a rounded wooden staircase to wooden decor; this farmhouse is soon going to become Smriti’s dream house. Into the playground {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Built in a massive area, the farmhouse features a large playground space for her cricket practice sessions. It also features an indoor swimming pool with a wall fixture that delights with a waterfall element. Most importantly, the farmhouse is adorned with wooden elements, from a rounded wooden staircase to wooden decor; this farmhouse is soon going to become Smriti’s dream house. Into the playground {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smirit’s farmhouse delights with a well-equipped and covered playground space for her practice session. It also houses a pickle ball court that delights with the walls featuring Smriti’s international cricket journey pictures. Who is Smriti Mandhana? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smirit’s farmhouse delights with a well-equipped and covered playground space for her practice session. It also houses a pickle ball court that delights with the walls featuring Smriti’s international cricket journey pictures. Who is Smriti Mandhana? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smriti Madhana is an Indian international cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women’s national team. Born on July 18, 2996, she was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's Asia Cup in 2016 and 2022. She won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance in cricket. She also won a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games and a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games representing India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smriti Madhana is an Indian international cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women’s national team. Born on July 18, 2996, she was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's Asia Cup in 2016 and 2022. She won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance in cricket. She also won a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games and a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games representing India. {{/usCountry}}

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Mandhana has scored more than 10,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for the most international centuries and the second most centuries in Women’s One Day Internationals. Smriti is the first Indian to score a century in all three formats of women's international cricket–WTests, WODIs, and WT20Is, and also holds the record for the fastest century in the ODI format by any Indian batter. Smriti has won four ICC Awards, including Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2021, and WODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2024.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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