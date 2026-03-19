Smriti Mandhana looks unrecognisable in glamorous blue metallic dress, internet says ‘love how a woman glows up after…’

The stunning deep royal blue shade, complete with a structured bodice and flowing train, made her look like a global fashion icon. The sculptural quality of the gown highlighted Smriti’s figure while adding dramatic flair, combining sophistication with modern artistry.

She donned a custom metallic blue sculptural gown designed by the acclaimed Rimzim Dadu. The gown featured Dadu’s signature “corded” texture, giving the dress a liquid-metal sheen that shimmered and reflected light beautifully, making Smriti appear almost ethereal under the ballroom lighting.

Smriti Mandhana, international cricketer and vice-captain of the Indian women’s team, who’s usually seen in sports gear and casual looks, recently turned heads with a stunning glam transformation . Sharing her pictures on Instagram on March 17, she looked unrecognisable in a shimmering blue metallic dress, giving fans a serious dose of style inspiration. Let’s take a closer look at her dazzling outfit. (Also read: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and team swap jerseys for stylish holiday looks on their Goa break ahead of WPL final )

How she styled her look Staying true to her “less is more” philosophy, Smriti kept her hair and makeup understated, allowing the gown to remain the focal point. She opted for relaxed, centre-parted beach waves that softened the bold, structured outfit, while her makeup featured a fresh, dewy base, a subtle winged eyeliner, and nude-mauve lips that enhanced her natural features without overwhelming the look.

Accessories were kept minimal, with delicate silver studs and a fine bracelet completing the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between elegance and restraint.

How internet reacted Smriti’s glam look instantly caught fans’ attention online, racking up likes, comments, and emojis. One fan wrote, “I love how a woman glows up after losing a clown,” while another said, “Part-time cricketer, full-time internet breaker.” Many were impressed by her sharp features: “Jawline so sharp, it almost cut me,” and “Blue never looked this good.”

The praise kept pouring in, with comments like, “Bro, she is looking like a damn diva,” and “It’s always them who’re at a loss. You keep slaying.” Others simply dropped words like “glamorous” and “queen,” along with fire and heart emojis.