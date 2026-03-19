Smriti Mandhana looks unrecognisable in glamorous blue metallic dress, internet says ‘love how a woman glows up after…’
Smriti Mandhana wowed fans with a glamorous transformation, stepping out in a shimmering blue metallic gown by Rimzim Dadu, paired with stunning makeup.
Smriti Mandhana, international cricketer and vice-captain of the Indian women’s team, who’s usually seen in sports gear and casual looks, recently turned heads with a stunning glam transformation. Sharing her pictures on Instagram on March 17, she looked unrecognisable in a shimmering blue metallic dress, giving fans a serious dose of style inspiration. Let’s take a closer look at her dazzling outfit. (Also read: Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and team swap jerseys for stylish holiday looks on their Goa break ahead of WPL final )
Smriti Mandhana stuns in blue metallic gown
She donned a custom metallic blue sculptural gown designed by the acclaimed Rimzim Dadu. The gown featured Dadu’s signature “corded” texture, giving the dress a liquid-metal sheen that shimmered and reflected light beautifully, making Smriti appear almost ethereal under the ballroom lighting.
The stunning deep royal blue shade, complete with a structured bodice and flowing train, made her look like a global fashion icon. The sculptural quality of the gown highlighted Smriti’s figure while adding dramatic flair, combining sophistication with modern artistry.
How she styled her look
Staying true to her “less is more” philosophy, Smriti kept her hair and makeup understated, allowing the gown to remain the focal point. She opted for relaxed, centre-parted beach waves that softened the bold, structured outfit, while her makeup featured a fresh, dewy base, a subtle winged eyeliner, and nude-mauve lips that enhanced her natural features without overwhelming the look.
Accessories were kept minimal, with delicate silver studs and a fine bracelet completing the ensemble, striking the perfect balance between elegance and restraint.
How internet reacted
Smriti’s glam look instantly caught fans’ attention online, racking up likes, comments, and emojis. One fan wrote, “I love how a woman glows up after losing a clown,” while another said, “Part-time cricketer, full-time internet breaker.” Many were impressed by her sharp features: “Jawline so sharp, it almost cut me,” and “Blue never looked this good.”
The praise kept pouring in, with comments like, “Bro, she is looking like a damn diva,” and “It’s always them who’re at a loss. You keep slaying.” Others simply dropped words like “glamorous” and “queen,” along with fire and heart emojis.
About Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana is an Indian international cricketer who serves as the vice-captain of the Indian women’s national team. She has been a key player in India’s victories at the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, as well as the Women’s Asia Cup in 2016 and 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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