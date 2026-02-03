Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and team swap jerseys for stylish holiday looks on their Goa break ahead of WPL final
Ahead of the WPL final, Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare and Arundhati Reddy enjoyed a Goa getaway, serving chic beachside style.
Members of the Indian cricket team are making the most of a short break ahead of the Women’s Premier League final on February 5. Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, and Shreyanka Patil were recently spotted enjoying a relaxing beachside getaway in Goa.
While fans are used to seeing them in sports jerseys or laid-back casuals, the cricketers switched things up for their vacation, opting for stylish and breezy looks that perfectly matched the holiday mood. Let's take a closer look at who wore what.
What Indian cricketers wore on their Goa getaway
In a February 2 Instagram post shared by Shreyanka Patil, the Indian women cricketers were seen unwinding and striking relaxed poses during their beachside getaway in Goa.
Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian national team, kept it cool in an all-black ensemble. She wore a sleek crop top paired with relaxed-fit bottoms and layered the look with a rich green velvet jacket.
23-year-old Shreyanka ditched her usual pants and opted for a pretty blue dress that felt perfect for the beach. Her outfit featured delicate spaghetti straps, a straight neckline, smocked detailing on the bust, and a flared skirt with a midi hemline. She styled the look with a crossbody sling bag, a smart wristwatch, and a pair of silver flats, keeping things chic.
Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy's stylish looks
Sayali chose a classic casual look, wearing a white tank top tucked into black mom jeans, cinched at the waist with a sleek brown belt. She layered it with an oversized brown jacket and completed the outfit with white sneakers, striking the right balance between comfort and style.
Arundhati, meanwhile, kept it sporty and chic in a green full-sleeve sweatshirt paired with black, relaxed-fit pants. She accessorised her look with black shoes and brown-tinted sunglasses.
