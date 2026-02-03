Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and team swap jerseys for stylish holiday looks on their Goa break ahead of WPL final

Members of the Indian cricket team are making the most of a short break ahead of the Women’s Premier League final on February 5. Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, and Shreyanka Patil were recently spotted enjoying a relaxing beachside getaway in Goa. Indian women cricketers enjoy stylish beach getaway ahead of WPL final. (Instagram/@shreyanka_patil31)

While fans are used to seeing them in sports jerseys or laid-back casuals, the cricketers switched things up for their vacation, opting for stylish and breezy looks that perfectly matched the holiday mood. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit at 58 glows in regal green saree worth ₹1.4 lakh that deserves a spot on every wedding guest’s moodboard )

What Indian cricketers wore on their Goa getaway In a February 2 Instagram post shared by Shreyanka Patil, the Indian women cricketers were seen unwinding and striking relaxed poses during their beachside getaway in Goa.

Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian national team, kept it cool in an all-black ensemble. She wore a sleek crop top paired with relaxed-fit bottoms and layered the look with a rich green velvet jacket.