Long-lasting matte lipsticks: Top 8 picks that are perfect for a glam look
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 10:00 am IST
Matte lipsticks are perfect for all your outings and date nights. Here are the top 8 matte lipsticks for you to try.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LAKMÉ Powerplay Priming Smooth Matte Finish Lightweight Lipstick, Smudgeproof, Lasts 16hrs, Hydrates Lips, Blushing Nude, 3.6g View Details
|
₹396
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick, Non-sticky, Non-drying Lipstick, Hassle-Free & Precise Application, Long-lasting Liquid Matte Lipstick - Nude Nuance|7ml View Details
|
₹244
|
|
|
Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick with Avocado Oil & Vitamin E for 12 Hour Long Stay-01 Carnation Nude - 2 g View Details
|
₹526
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, Lazy Sunday 150, 5 ml View Details
|
₹649.35
|
|
|
LoveChild Masaba - Barfee - Luxe Matte Lipstick Hydrating & Nourishing, Long lasting, Chocolate Brown Bullet Matte Lipstick, 4ML View Details
|
₹540
|
|
|
Dream Beauty Intuition Lipstick – ROOH | Mauve Pink | Creamy Matte, Smooth Glide | Lightweight, Non-Drying, High Color Payoff | Everyday Wear | 4.2g View Details
|
₹764
|
|
|
Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Pink Rani, 3.7g View Details
|
₹552
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick | Ultra-Hydrating | Highly Pigmented | Smooth Glide | Satin Matte Finish | One-Swipe Application | Shade- 3 Roasted Brown, 3gm View Details
|
₹224
|
|
