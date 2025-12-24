Long-lasting matte lipsticks: Top 8 picks that are perfect for a glam look

Matte lipsticks are every girl's best friends. Be you are getting dressed up for a date night or just planning to wander with your girls, a matte lipstick is your perfect pick. You can pick from shades like red, pink, mauve, or coral to get that perfect look. For all of you who are looking to buy matte lipstick shades for your vanity, here are our top 8 picks for you. Long lasting matte lipsticks for you(Pexels)

Top 8 matte lipstick shades:

Lakmé Powerplay Priming Smooth Matte Lipstick delivers intense colour with a lightweight, comfortable matte finish. The built-in primer smooths lips and enhances colour payoff while helping the lipstick glide effortlessly. This long-wearing formula resists smudging and fading, making it ideal for busy days. Customers appreciate its non-drying feel and even application, often praising how it keeps lips soft while maintaining a flawless matte look throughout the day.

Maybelline New York Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick offers bold, highly pigmented colour with a plush matte finish. The creamy liquid formula applies smoothly and sets quickly without cracking or flaking. Designed for long wear, it stays comfortable for hours. Customer feedback highlights its rich shade range and lightweight feel, with many users loving how it delivers intense color in a single swipe while remaining gentle on the lips.

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick combines nourishing ingredients with long-lasting matte colour. Infused with moisturising elements, it prevents dryness while delivering a smooth, velvety finish. This toxin-free formula suits daily wear and sensitive lips. Customers often mention how comfortable it feels compared to traditional matte lipsticks, appreciating its hydration and soft texture that keeps lips looking healthy while maintaining vibrant colour for hours.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick delivers high-impact colour with up to all-day wear. Its transfer-resistant formula provides a bold matte finish without feeling heavy. The precision applicator ensures clean, even coverage every time. Customers frequently praise its exceptional staying power and smooth finish, noting that it withstands meals and long hours while keeping lips comfortable and beautifully defined.

LoveChild Masaba Barfee Luxe Matte Lipstick brings luxury, style, and performance together. This richly pigmented lipstick offers a smooth matte finish with a creamy texture that glides easily. Designed to flatter diverse skin tones, it feels lightweight yet indulgent. Customer feedback often highlights the unique shade and premium feel, with users loving its elegant packaging and comfortable wear that doesn’t dry out lips.

Dream Beauty Intuition Lipstick delivers vibrant colour with a soft matte to semi-matte finish. Its nourishing formula ensures smooth application and comfortable wear throughout the day. Perfect for everyday use, it enhances lips without feeling heavy. Customers commonly appreciate its affordable price and creamy texture, sharing that it applies evenly and keeps lips feeling moisturised while providing reliable colour payoff.

Ruby’s Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick blends natural ingredients with rich colour for a breathable, comfortable finish. The semi-matte texture offers the perfect balance between hydration and longevity. Free from harsh chemicals, it suits sensitive lips and conscious beauty lovers. Customers often praise its clean formulation and nourishing feel, noting that it delivers a polished look while keeping lips soft and healthy.

Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick provides smooth, creamy colour with a satin-matte effect. The formula glides effortlessly and offers comfortable wear without emphasising dryness. Ideal for daily use, it delivers consistent colour payoff at an accessible price point. Customers love its lightweight texture and easy application, frequently mentioning that it feels moisturising while giving lips a refined, elegant finish.

FAQ: Matte Lipstick What is matte lipstick? Matte lipstick provides a non-shiny, flat finish with high colour intensity and a modern look.

Does matte lipstick dry out lips? Some formulas can feel drying, but many modern matte lipsticks include moisturising ingredients for comfort.

How can I make matte lipstick last longer? Exfoliate lips, apply a lip balm, use a lip liner, and blot lightly after application.

Is matte lipstick suitable for everyday wear? Yes, lightweight and moisturising matte formulas work well for daily use.

Can matte lipstick work on dry lips? Yes, choose hydrating matte or semi-matte formulas and prep lips properly before application.

