Step inside Srinagar’s breathtaking Karan Mahal, the former royal residence now turned into a luxurious boutique hotel

Set against the backdrop of Shankaracharya Hill on Srinagar’s serene Gupkar Road, this charming European-style villa is gaining traction for all the right reasons. Overlooking the vast private orchard of the estate leading to the Dal Lake and a 360-degree panoramic view of the mountains, this property is owned by Maharaja Hari Singh. Let’s take a closer look at this spectacular villa.

Karan Mahal, a royal residence turned into boutique hotel.(karanmahalsrinagar/Instagram)

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Inside Karan Mahal

Built by Maharaja Hari Singh, Karan Mahal is a beautiful royal residence-turned boutique hotel that features European architecture. A decade later, it became the residence of his son, Dr Karan Singh, the Sadre-e-Riyasat of the princely state and the first Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. This stunning villa became home to Vikramaditya Singh and Chitrangada Raje in 1988. However, the trouble in the valley pushed the valley to stay away from it. However, after 2011, Vikramaditya and Chitrangada decided to revamp the place. It took around 10 years for the restoration to be completed, and it finally opened its doors to visitors in 2011.

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{{^usCountry}} From wooden ceilings to crystal chandeliers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From wooden ceilings to crystal chandeliers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With five beautifully appointed premium rooms, three luxurious suites divided between the ground and first floor, this villa is one of the most luxurious holiday homes for guests. Each guest room has its own private balcony that offers a view of the sprawling garden. The interiors of the villa are adorned with vintage Kashmiri carpets, handcrafted wooden ceilings, crystal chandeliers, art deco furniture, and exquisite artefacts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With five beautifully appointed premium rooms, three luxurious suites divided between the ground and first floor, this villa is one of the most luxurious holiday homes for guests. Each guest room has its own private balcony that offers a view of the sprawling garden. The interiors of the villa are adorned with vintage Kashmiri carpets, handcrafted wooden ceilings, crystal chandeliers, art deco furniture, and exquisite artefacts. {{/usCountry}}

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The colour combination of the entire villa was kept muted in a way to ensure that it feels soothing to the eyes. From Osler chandeliers to Lalique light fittings, leather dining chairs to burnished tables, and cabinets, it was ensured that the restoration would not take away the vintage charm of the place. The art of handcrafted wooden ceilings, called Khatamband, enriches every single room in the property. All the designs that exist in the history of this local wood work are present in the house.

Amenities offered

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Each room of the villa is equipped with modern amenities, including free wifi and breakfast on the tariff. The private forest and orchard of the estate are open morning and evening for complimentary escorted nature walks. The royal kitchen of the Karan Mahal is kept alive with age-old recipes of the royal family, offering a plethora of traditional Dogram Nepalese and Kashmiri dishes. This villa is exclusively open for resident guests only. Dal Lake, Tulip Garden, Mughal Garden, Royal Springs Golf Course, and Srinagar city are barely minutes away from the estate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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