Srinagar: Mock drills conducted at Dal Lake to test emergency preparedness

On the placid waters of picturesque Dal Lake, Srinagar police, in coordination with tourist police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), conducted mock drills for emergency preparedness. SDRF personnel during a mock drill on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The drills came as part of nationwide exercises amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, 25 tourists and a local.

“A comprehensive mock drill on the Dal Lake was held and it focused on response preparedness for contingency scenarios such as boat capsizing and drowning incidents,” a J&K Police spokesperson said, adding that police and SDRF personnel, equipped with necessary resources and gear, practised rescue and response procedures in real-time with an aim to mitigate effective rescue and response measures in accordance with established guidelines and safety protocols.

“SDRF teams have enhanced capacity building and logistical support to contain any future contingencies,” the spokesperson added.

Top police and SDRF officers were at the site to monitor the exercises. “This mock drill underscores the commitment of the J&K Police in ensuring prompt and effective responses to emergencies, thereby, strengthening public safety and preparedness in the region,” the spokesperson went on to add.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the drill was conducted to meet any exigency in future. “There have been several incidents on the Dal Lake, which prompted government to conduct the mock drill,” he said.

Mock drills in six Valley dists today

Mock drills will be conducted in six districts of the Kashmir valley on Wednesday, following the Union home ministry’s order, officials said.

The drills will be conducted in Kashmir’s seven civil defence districts — Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Srinagar, Uri (in Baramulla district), and Awantipora (in Pulwama district) – which are spread over six revenue districts.

The MHA has asked all states to conduct the drills due to the “new and complex threats” that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

States across India have been ordered to rope in students, government and private employees, hospital, railway, and metro staff, and police, paramilitary and defence forces, to be part of the drill.

According to an advisory by the directorate of SDRF and civil defence, Kashmir, the drill will take place at 4pm.

“To enhance the civil defence preparedness for emergencies, a mock drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4pm,” the advisory read.

“As part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems. We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed. Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success,” it added.