5 dreamy holiday homes that provide the perfect escape

Whether it’s a beach villa in Goa or a charming cottage in the hills, a vacation home can serve as the perfect sanctuary away from the tyranny of to-do lists and piling inboxes. Imagine spending endless languid afternoons by the pool, flipping through a racy thriller, or being huddled around the fireplace with loved ones, as gossip and drinks flow in equal measure. We present the most sought-after holiday homes in the country that you can own to make this vision a reality. These holiday homes for sale are ideal for those who savour the finer things in life. (Source: HTCS)

A heritage villa in Aldona, Goa

Combining history and charm, this Portuguese villa is an architectural marvel | GOA RERA NO.: AGGO05180157

Nestled in the picturesque village of Aldona, this stunning 150-year-old Portuguese house is a beautifully restored piece of history. The home in North Goa combines timeless charm with luxury, featuring four bedrooms with ensuite baths, a lovely courtyard, high ceilings, traditional windows and doors, and lime-plastered walls that evoke an era of classic elegance.

Residents are welcomed into a long private driveway leading to a charming traditional Goan balcao (porch) which offers unobstructed views of a beautiful early 19th century Chapel and the surrounding greenery. A charming corridor leads to the informal lounge and bar area, with easy access to all the well-appointed bedrooms. The heart of the property is the courtyard adorned with a majestic chickoo tree, around which the rest of the house seamlessly circulates. The formal living and dining room merges into the lush green lawn with panoramic valley views.

A tropical paradise, featuring a vibrant garden and spacious interiors, this villa embodies the Goan dream | GOA RERA NO.: AGGO05180157

Beach access villa in Candolim, Goa

This exquisite, fully furnished 5-bedroom villa in Candolim epitomizes luxurious living in a gated community, just a ten-minute walk from the beach. The lower ground floor features a versatile room for guests or entertainment and a charming sit-out area by the adjacent forest. The ground floor's living and dining areas exude sophistication, with a state-of-the-art kitchen and a separate staff quarter ensuring seamless household operations. A cozy bedroom offers comfort and privacy with green views.

The first floor hosts three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, each a restful sanctuary. An open gymnasium caters to fitness enthusiasts. The villa blends modern amenities with natural tranquility, offering a harmonious living experience.

The gated community provides a peaceful haven, shielded from city life, surrounded by lush forests and featuring a common swimming pool. With picturesque views, easy access to amenities, and proximity to a 5-star hotel, this villa offers an idyllic paradise in Candolim.

Embrace the beauty of nature in this stunning hillside retreat, where modern architecture meets lush greenery | KARNATAKA RERA NO.: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/AG/220225/002802

A sprawling villa in Coorg, Karnataka

Tucked away in the serene woods and situated halfway up a hill, this villa in Coorg is a beautifully designed holiday residence, offering stunning views of verdant valleys and distant hills toward Kerala.

The home beautifully merges classic and modern decor, featuring a deck and dining area decorated with teak furniture, while the family lounge and bedrooms are furnished with contemporary pinewood pieces.

With its east-west orientation, the deck of this residence serves as an ideal spot to enjoy the magnificent sunrises and sunsets, each providing a unique display of light, mist and clouds. It's a paradise for bird watchers, as more than 50 species can be observed in just one morning from this vantage point. Additionally, the clear night skies over Coorg offer superb stargazing opportunities, further enhanced by the villa's provided binoculars and telescope.

Discover the charm of rustic living in this cozy, secluded cottage surrounded by forests on three sides | UTTARAKHAND RERA NO.: UKREA12180000238

A villa in the midst of forests in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand

Located just 300 meters from the serene Bhimtal Lake, this exquisite villa is the ideal holiday home for those seeking a tranquil retreat in the hills. Surrounded by lush forests on three sides, it offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The picturesque roads nearby are perfect for leisurely walks and trekking, allowing you to immerse yourself in nature.

This home has 3.5 spacious bedrooms with 3 en-suite bathrooms designed to cater to all your needs. It also features an open-plan kitchen with an attached lounge and a welcoming living area. The highlight of this property is its stunning outdoor area, perfect for memorable bonfire nights or relaxing in the hot tub.

Surrounded by a sea of greenery, this estate is the perfect forest hideaway | UTTARAKHAND RERA NO: UKREA12180000238

An enchanting estate in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

This heritage property is located near Happy Valley, Mussoorie on Company Bagh Road and is surrounded by a dense forest with lush greenery throughout the year. The road gets its name from the historic Company Bagh, a lush green garden established during the British colonial era. Nestled amidst the lush greenery of the Himalayan foothills, the locality exudes a serene and tranquil ambiance. It is lined with beautiful colonial-era houses, quaint cottages and hotels, offering a delightful blend of old-world charm and modern comfort for visitors and residents alike.

A winding driveway leads to the main house overlooking the vast expanse of the forest and the valley. As per sanctioned plans, this property comprises five spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom and the dining area have high ceilings with skylights. The property also has a well-sized living room, a fully equipped kitchen and a wide foyer, all of which overlook the lush greens.

