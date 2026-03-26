Kashmir’s Tulip Garden records nearly 1 lakh visitors in 10 days

Nearly one lakh visitors including national and foreign tourists have visited Asia’s largest Tulip Garden since its opening on March 16 with visitors increasingly showing their confidence to visit the Himalayan valley after last year’s Pahalgam terrorist attack had left the sector in chaos. Tourists visit as tulips bloom in the Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AFP)

Officials said that for the past 10 days, nearly 10,000 people have visited the garden every day, around 40% of them from various parts of the country. However, they said that the Iran-US war has affected the overall enthusiasm of tourists to visit the region.

“From March 16 to 24 (nine days), over 88,000 visitors including 35,000 national tourists and 250 foreigners visited the garden. Every day around 4000-5000 national tourists come here while the rest are locals,” said in-charge Tulip Garden, Imran Ahmad.

Tulip garden had given a perfect start to the tourism season in Kashmir valley last year with over 8 lakh national and local visitors but the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam on tourists had plunged the tourism sector into crisis and triggered an immediate flight of the tourists out of the valley.

The garden was among 44 destinations closed for tourists last year following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

“What better response by tourists would there be other than this, even though we know what had happened and how the condition was. It is an encouraging sign,” Ahmad said.

With 1.8 million tulip bulbs, the opening of the garden on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range and overlooking the serene Dal lake marks the arrival of the spring season in Kashmir valley which has also witnessed early blooming of almond blossoms this year. Last year the garden was opened on March 26.

“Overall 70% of the bulbs have bloomed and will peak on March 28-29 after which it will start declining,” he said.

Usually, the tulip bloom starts by late March. The average life of a tulip flower is 20 days and can stretch up to 25 with overall bloom getting extended by adding mid and late-blooming varieties of tulips.

Ahmad said that he expects footfall to pick up though the war in the Middle East has made prospective visitors hesitant.

“We expect more footfall in the coming days. Iran turmoil has been a big factor to affect the overall enthusiasm,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, while opening the tulip garden of March 16, had invoked a message of resilience with a hopeful Kashmiri couplet: “Wande tzale, sheen gali, beyi yi bahaar (Winter will flee, snow will melt, and spring will come again).”