Step inside Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning home in Lokhandwala with a wraparound balcony, 6-seater jacuzzi and a sea-view

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened the doors to her lavish residence in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, for a home tour. She gave a sneek peak inside her home to Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip. The filmmaker shared the video on her YouTube channel on June 15. They also visited Tamannaah's jewellery store. Let's take a look inside her home:

A look inside Tamannaah Bhatia's home.

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A lavish, sea-facing abode

Calling it one of the most stunning homes in Lokhandwala, Farah Khan gushed over the interiors of Tamannaah's home. According to the filmmaker, the actor lives with her parents. The home is a beautiful blend of modern elements that reflect the actor's Sindhi roots and personal taste, while maintaining the harmony created by Feng Shui arrangements.

As one enters the actor's house, they are welcomed by a cost foyer decorated with wooden panelling and green patterned wall accentuated by a plush sofa and modern ambient lighting. The foyer leads to a lavish, spacious hall with an open layout, featuring the family's living area, where they entertain guests, the dining area, a bar counter, and a kitchen. The living room also leads to several bedrooms in the house and to a stunning wraparound balcony.

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{{^usCountry}} The stunning interiors and decor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stunning interiors and decor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The living room is thoughtfully decorated with plush carpets, an L-shaped couch, comfy armchairs, an aquarium that brings luck, a modern chandelier, a wooden table that anchors the space, and a stunning piece of artwork that adds elegance to the space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is thoughtfully decorated with plush carpets, an L-shaped couch, comfy armchairs, an aquarium that brings luck, a modern chandelier, a wooden table that anchors the space, and a stunning piece of artwork that adds elegance to the space. {{/usCountry}}

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The dining nook, situated right next to the living area, is decorated with an eight-seater wooden table flanked by plush wooden armchairs and a comfy sofa to make guests feel comfortable while they eat. A modern chandelier and bowl-shaped wall light fixtures add a modern touch to the space, while plants elevate it beautifully.

A few other elements that elevate the space include solid, pastel-coloured cushions, vintage wooden side tables, personal artefacts collected by the actor over the years, an indoor bar counter, and large French windows that let in ample natural light.

The highlight, however, has to be the lavish, wrap-around balcony, which Farah noted is a rare and beautiful feature. It offers a gorgeous view of the sea and features a giant treadmill and a large jacuzzi that can seat 5 to 6 people. Tamannaah mentioned in the video that her father built it to fulfil her "weird fantasies," and she often uses it when her girlfriends come over. The dark wood flooring, vintage chairs, and plants complete the space.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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