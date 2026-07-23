Step inside the luxurious Athens resort where Ananya Panday stayed; rooms cost 84,000 per night

What do the interiors of a luxurious Athenian resort look like? Ananya Panday's latest holiday pictures paint a dreamy picture, showing glimpses of minimalist, coastal-inspired rooms, warmly lit open-air seating, sunbeds by the beach, and breathtaking sea views.

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Ananya Panday treated her fans to glimpses of her Athens getaway. She generously shared not one but two photo dumps from the trip earlier this month, on July 4 and 6. The carousels comprised memorable moments with her friends, delicious food, stylish OOTDs and, of course, the picturesque surroundings of the luxury beachfront resort where she stayed.



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Located on the Athens Riviera, One&Only Aesthesis is a glamorous beachfront retreat. The property provides a lavish coastal escape, with rooms priced around ₹84,000 per night.

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Luxury resort Ananya stayed at: minimalist interiors with breathtaking views

{{^usCountry}} The resort's room interiors exuded a calming ambience, with a neutral colour palette visible in several of the pictures Ananya posted. One room had floor-to-ceiling glass doors that opened onto manicured shrubs, with blue waters forming a picturesque backdrop. The other decor elements were minimal but left a lasting impression, such as a sculptural table lamp or muted, beige furniture, making the space appear very cosy and relaxing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resort's room interiors exuded a calming ambience, with a neutral colour palette visible in several of the pictures Ananya posted. One room had floor-to-ceiling glass doors that opened onto manicured shrubs, with blue waters forming a picturesque backdrop. The other decor elements were minimal but left a lasting impression, such as a sculptural table lamp or muted, beige furniture, making the space appear very cosy and relaxing. {{/usCountry}}

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The other pictures showed glimpses of the resort's outdoor spaces, including sunbeds and parasols arranged along the beach against a dreamy sunset. The setting epitomised the slow, leisurely coastal experience, where guests could unwind and lounge in the shade of a parasol, bask in the sun, and sip champagne or mimosas while taking in the sea.

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Ananya also shared glimpses of the resort at nighttime. The decoration felt very immersive, with woven lanterns lining the poolside with comfortable seating around it. The warm glow across the water created a surreal ambience, ideal for relaxing evening conversations after a long day of exploration.

In a nutshell, the resort's interior really was intentional, adhering to coastal minimalism with neutral colours, textures and sculptural decor. Bold colours or statement decor would have made it distracting, as the main highlight was the scenic views and how well you can access them, whether through windows and doors in the room or the open-air seating areas. The scenery, turquoise waters and verdant shrubs add the much-needed colours to your experience. All the decor is tastefully curated, and the overall refined designs appear very serene, while being seamlessly connected to nature.

Luxury meets coastal peace

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The white coastal charm is evident in the way the resort has been designed.

Next, from the pictures highlighted on the resort's website, we can see how prominently its serene coastal aesthetic comes through in the design. The bedroom is airy and has warm wooden accents with beautiful sea views. Moreover, the resort is designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The pattern is recurring, as several pictures from Ananya's carousel also featured open-air restaurant and seating. From a private infinity pool to a sunken cosy lounge, the true luxury is in how immersive the surroundings feel. The outdoor seating area consists of daybeds, wooden loungers and parasols around a pool, perfect for pool parties.

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More about Ananya's trip: Food, OOTDs and more

Ananya's Athens wardrobe can be your inspo for your next coastal OOTD. She chose breezy silhouettes and light layers, as seen in her paisley-print maxi dress, perfect for evening by the sea. For daytime exploration, she opted for denim shorts and a sheer black blouse. An olive-green cargo mini skirt and white collared top combo with midriff clit pair was also spotted in her carousel. She did not compromise on her style, as she also got a printed bodycon dress and bikinis, making her beach wardrobe really well-rounded and replete with glamour.

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On the gastronomic front, Ananya, like a true foodie, tried a variety of savoury and sugary treats, from orange cocktails and gourmet chocolate desserts to pistachio ice cream and shrimp noodles. Her photo dump also captured the natural beauty of Athens. We see deep-blue sea, rocky cliffs, sunset over the beach and hilly coastline.

For anyone keen on making their Athens bucket-list dream into reality this year, take inspiration from Ananya's trip, whether it is choosing the luxurious beachfront retreat with breathtaking views of the sea or a gastronomic adventure involving seafood; you will find a little bit of everything that defines a dreamy Grecian coastal holiday.