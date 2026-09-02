Step inside this beautiful home where warm interiors, cosy corners and thoughtful decor come together

An interior designer and social media content creator, Saumya Gupta, took to Instagram to share her home decor video that features her government home turned into a beautiful sanctuary. She shared the video of her living and dining space on August 21, 2026. Let’s take a closer look at her beautiful space, which is garnering attention from every home decor enthusiast.

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Inside the living and dining space

The video features a warm, modern yet retro mix of interiors. The house delights with an open-layout living and dining space turned into a cosy space. The biggest design feature is the large expanse of windows and glass doors running along the living area. The windows bring in an enormous amount of daylight, and the sheer curtains soften it without blocking it. Saumya is an interior designer, and she has carefully employed decor elements throughout her house that add a personal touch to the space. The darker lounge chairs near the windows bring some much-needed visual contrast.

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{{^usCountry}} For the living room, the main sofa is particularly interesting. It has a wooden exposed frame with cane/wood detailing and striped upholstery, giving it a strong mid-century influence. She added a coffee table, which is probably one of the room's strongest contemporary elements. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining area that features a relatively simple dining table surrounded by dark chairs, while a large artwork provides colour on the wall. The dining area feels like an extension of the living room rather than a separate formal zone. Other elements of the house {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the living room, the main sofa is particularly interesting. It has a wooden exposed frame with cane/wood detailing and striped upholstery, giving it a strong mid-century influence. She added a coffee table, which is probably one of the room's strongest contemporary elements. The living room seamlessly flows into the dining area that features a relatively simple dining table surrounded by dark chairs, while a large artwork provides colour on the wall. The dining area feels like an extension of the living room rather than a separate formal zone. Other elements of the house {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than opting for heavy furniture and cabinets, the designer opted for a cane cabinet to store all the books and a few decor pieces. Kept behind the sofa, the cabinet acts almost like a vertical architectural feature. It's filled with books and a few decorative objects, but it doesn't look excessively styled. That makes the house feel lived-in. The colour palette of the house blends ivory, cream, beige, terracota, brown, mustard, and a bit pop of colours with decor pieces.

Plants are a major part of the design. Greenery is everywhere, and it's clearly an intentional part of the styling. Saumya has used tall indoor plants, plants in terracotta/brown planters, tabletop greenery, plants positioned beside windows, and larger foliage framing furniture.

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