Woman recalls elderly passenger who treated early morning flight like family living room: ‘Breakfast time’

An early morning flight is usually when passengers try to catch up on sleep. But one elderly passenger had other plans. An X user recalled how the “overenthusiastic” woman turned the flight into a family gathering, calling out to her relatives and keeping her large group engaged throughout the journey. Woman recalls elderly passenger’s noisy flight antics. (Representative Image)

Sharing the incident on X, user Nirmalya Kajuri said the woman was travelling with a family group of more than 10 people, who were seated in different parts of the plane. Even before the aircraft took off, she was already trying to get everyone talking.

“Sonu, why are you quiet? Monu, can't hear you at all! Ronu, Dhonu, already battery down?” she asked her relatives, according to Kajuri.

Most passengers, meanwhile, were apparently trying to sleep.

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After several unsuccessful attempts to get her family members talking, someone seemingly reminded her that there were other passengers around. The woman went quiet for a while, but the silence did not last long.

Soon came another announcement: “Breakfast time. Come come let's have breakfast. Sonu Monu time for breakfast!”

And breakfast quickly became a family affair.

Kajuri said the woman began supervising the meal, making sure everyone had what they needed. “Sonu did you get the pickles? Pass the pickles to Sonu,” she reportedly said, with relatives seated several rows apart passing food to one another.

Things became even more lively when some family members began chatting while eating. At one point, two of them were reportedly standing in the aisle, eating and talking, much to the annoyance of the cabin crew.

According to Kajuri, this continued for almost the entire flight.

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