Buying furniture for your home? Royaloak’s Founder shares 7 mistakes to avoid (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Buying a sofa or bed is rarely an impulse purchase. These are pieces that can stay in your home for years, which means getting the size, material, comfort and functionality right matters just as much as finding a design you like.

But furniture shopping comes with its own set of problems. A sofa can look perfect in a showroom and suddenly feel enormous in your living room. A dining table that seemed like a great idea online may leave barely enough room to move around it. And that beautiful bed may not even make it through the lift.

So, what should you actually look for when buying furniture? HT Shop Now spoke to Vijai Subramaniam, Founder and Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, about what shoppers should prioritise when buying furniture, how to maximise space in compact homes, which materials work best for different pieces and the mistakes to avoid, particularly when shopping online.

Q. What should buyers prioritise when buying furniture for the long term?

Vijai Subramaniam: Look beyond the surface and pay attention to what goes into the product. The base and internal structure determine how well furniture holds up over time.

For sofas, buyers should check the frame and cushioning. At Royaloak, we use neem and pine wood for sofa structures and prefer pocket spring cushioning for better support and shape retention.

The same applies to beds, where a strong base and good hydraulic mechanism can make a difference, particularly when storage is important. Ultimately, furniture should not only look good but also suit how you actually live.

Q. What furniture would you recommend for compact homes?

Vijai Subramaniam: Every piece should earn its space. Multifunctional furniture is particularly useful in smaller homes.

A sofa that converts into a bed can provide an extra sleeping option for guests without requiring a separate piece of furniture. Similarly, a four-seater dining table that expands into a six-seater can be more practical than keeping a larger table permanently in a compact room.

Hydraulic storage beds are another useful option because they provide additional storage without taking up extra floor space. Even coffee tables and work desks can be designed to serve multiple purposes.

Q. What is the biggest mistake people make when shopping for furniture?

Vijai Subramaniam: Not measuring properly.

People often know what they want to buy but aren't clear about what size will actually work in their home. Even a few inches can change how a piece looks and functions.

You should also measure the entrance, staircase and lift before buying larger furniture. We've seen situations where customers purchase a piece that simply cannot pass through the lift or doorway.

Q. How can people keep their homes looking modern without constantly replacing furniture?

Vijai Subramaniam: Keep the foundation simple and timeless. You don't need to replace an entire sofa every time a trend changes.

Choose a classic frame and update elements such as cushions, fabrics and décor instead. Wall décor, clocks and other smaller accessories can completely change the look of a room without replacing the main furniture.

Q. How should shoppers choose between solid wood, engineered wood and metal?

Vijai Subramaniam: There is no single material that is best for everything. It depends on the product, design and how it will be used.

For sofas, I prefer leather or fabric upholstery with a strong wooden internal structure. For beds, customers can choose between wood, metal and engineered wood depending on their budget and the look they want. Dining furniture can work with wood, marble or metal.

Personally, I prefer wood because it offers versatility, richness and durability, but the right material ultimately depends on the furniture itself.

Q. What should you check before buying furniture online?

Vijai Subramaniam: Start with the measurements. Check whether the furniture will fit the room as well as the entrance, lift and staircase.

Delivery and installation are also important. Customers shouldn't assume that both will necessarily happen on the same day.

Online shopping gives you plenty of choice, but for larger purchases, people should be particularly careful about proportions, dimensions and how the furniture will work in their actual home.

Q. How are sustainability and durability changing furniture today?

Vijai Subramaniam: Technology has expanded the materials available to the furniture industry. Alongside solid wood, we now have engineered wood, bamboo and materials made using waste and agricultural products.

Sustainability is not just about choosing one material. It is also about using materials efficiently, reducing waste and creating products that last longer.

Consumers today are much more informed. They research designs, materials and prices online, but for larger purchases, they still want to experience the furniture before buying it.

Ultimately, furniture has to do more than look good in a showroom. It needs to fit your space, suit your lifestyle and give you value over many years.