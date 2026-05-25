Step inside this luxury resort nestled in Karnataka's coffee plantations with outdoor jacuzzis and misty views
Here’s a sneak peek into a dreamy property in Karnataka surrounded by coffee estates, misty hills and panoramic views.
Nestled amidst the Mullayanagiri hills, this luxury resort in Chikkamagaluru looks straight out of a fairy tale. Priyam Saraswat, a content creator, shared a tour of this breathtaking resort in an Instagram post dated May 24, 2026. Let’s take a closer look at this mountain property, Java Rain.
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Inside the resort
Named Java Rain Resort by the House of Shambhala, this property is situated in the foothills of the Mullayanagiri hills, offering a perfect mountain vibe. The urban yet earthy architectural design of the property makes it look breathtakingly beautiful. The resort is welcomed through a massive blue door, all surrounded by greenery. This three-bedroom villa features a private swimming pool, an outdoor Jacuzzi, and privacy for every guest. The property delights with coffee estates and silver oak trees, that allows the guests to experience different types of coffee and spices.
Into the living room{{/usCountry}}
Into the living room{{/usCountry}}
The patio space further opens into a large living room that features minimal decor with earthy furniture and bamboo lighting. It also has a TV unit to keep the guests entertained. The living room opens into an outdoor jacuzzi surrounded by greenery all around and a separate shower area. One of the highlights of this villa is an interesting tree feature right in the centre of the passage. It is created like a Zen space.{{/usCountry}}
The patio space further opens into a large living room that features minimal decor with earthy furniture and bamboo lighting. It also has a TV unit to keep the guests entertained. The living room opens into an outdoor jacuzzi surrounded by greenery all around and a separate shower area. One of the highlights of this villa is an interesting tree feature right in the centre of the passage. It is created like a Zen space.{{/usCountry}}
Bedrooms
Each bedroom in the villa delights with massive space and minimal decor. The floor-to-ceiling glass window allows the guests to enjoy the panoramic view of the hills, coffee estates, and Chikkamagaluru town. The bedrooms also feature a massive balcony with cosy seating setups for early morning coffee.
Shambala suite
Shambhala suites are one of the most premium rooms of the property. While the room is somewhat similar to other rooms, it delights with a stunning open bathroom that looks like a dream. It has a massive bathroom with a tree inside it and separate shower areas. It also has a private temperature-controlled pool and sit down jacuzzi, accessible to guests of this suite only. The pool is surrounded by greenery, so guests can enjoy the views even from their pool.
Into the Mirra and Crimson Peak
The property features Mirra, an open all-day dining restaurant that gives a breathtaking view of the mountains and greenery around. It also has a Crimson peak where people can enjoy their high tea while soaking in the views of the highest peak of the Mullayanagi hills.
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