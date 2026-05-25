Step inside this luxury resort nestled in Karnataka's coffee plantations with outdoor jacuzzis and misty views

Nestled amidst the Mullayanagiri hills, this luxury resort in Chikkamagaluru looks straight out of a fairy tale. Priyam Saraswat, a content creator, shared a tour of this breathtaking resort in an Instagram post dated May 24, 2026. Let’s take a closer look at this mountain property, Java Rain.

Java Jain resort located in Chikkamagaluru town.(javarainresorts/Instagram)

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Inside the resort

Named Java Rain Resort by the House of Shambhala, this property is situated in the foothills of the Mullayanagiri hills, offering a perfect mountain vibe. The urban yet earthy architectural design of the property makes it look breathtakingly beautiful. The resort is welcomed through a massive blue door, all surrounded by greenery. This three-bedroom villa features a private swimming pool, an outdoor Jacuzzi, and privacy for every guest. The property delights with coffee estates and silver oak trees, that allows the guests to experience different types of coffee and spices.

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{{^usCountry}} Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The patio space further opens into a large living room that features minimal decor with earthy furniture and bamboo lighting. It also has a TV unit to keep the guests entertained. The living room opens into an outdoor jacuzzi surrounded by greenery all around and a separate shower area. One of the highlights of this villa is an interesting tree feature right in the centre of the passage. It is created like a Zen space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The patio space further opens into a large living room that features minimal decor with earthy furniture and bamboo lighting. It also has a TV unit to keep the guests entertained. The living room opens into an outdoor jacuzzi surrounded by greenery all around and a separate shower area. One of the highlights of this villa is an interesting tree feature right in the centre of the passage. It is created like a Zen space. {{/usCountry}}

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Bedrooms

Each bedroom in the villa delights with massive space and minimal decor. The floor-to-ceiling glass window allows the guests to enjoy the panoramic view of the hills, coffee estates, and Chikkamagaluru town. The bedrooms also feature a massive balcony with cosy seating setups for early morning coffee.

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Shambala suite

Shambhala suites are one of the most premium rooms of the property. While the room is somewhat similar to other rooms, it delights with a stunning open bathroom that looks like a dream. It has a massive bathroom with a tree inside it and separate shower areas. It also has a private temperature-controlled pool and sit down jacuzzi, accessible to guests of this suite only. The pool is surrounded by greenery, so guests can enjoy the views even from their pool.

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Into the Mirra and Crimson Peak

The property features Mirra, an open all-day dining restaurant that gives a breathtaking view of the mountains and greenery around. It also has a Crimson peak where people can enjoy their high tea while soaking in the views of the highest peak of the Mullayanagi hills.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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