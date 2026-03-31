Step inside Jackie Shroff’s stunning sea-facing Bandra home featuring MF Husain art, jacuzzi and dreamy balcony views

The house stands out for its clean, minimalist vibe, featuring white walls, warm wooden flooring, and a curated selection of artworks by renowned Indian artists. The living room keeps things simple yet elegant with a white sofa set, a wooden table, a showcase-style cabinet, and a few chairs, allowing the space to feel open and airy.

During her interaction with Krishna Shroff , Farah couldn’t help but ask, “Whose house is this?” To which Krishna smiled and replied, “All four of us live here (her, dad Jackie, mom Ayesha and brother Tiger).”

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan recently stepped inside the inviting, art-filled Bandra home of Jackie Shroff , where warmth meets understated luxury. Overlooking the sea, the space beautifully blends minimalist interiors curated by Ayesha and Krishna Shroff with personal elements like iconic artwork, a serene temple corner, and a breezy balcony. (Also read: Step inside Sania Mirza’s stunning villa in Palm Jumeirah that she calls her ‘safe space’ away from the spotlight. Watch )

Clearly impressed, Farah complimented the home, saying, “Krishna, this house is stunning.” Krishna shared, “Mom and I made it from scratch,” adding that “wooden flooring gives a very cosy feeling.” She also explained their design philosophy, noting, “Mom and I like open space, hence the house has all the space.”

Art plays a key role in defining the home’s personality. From a striking portrait of Goddess Lakshmi to other statement pieces, the house reflects a deep appreciation for art. Admiring one of the artworks, Farah remarked, “This is very beautiful.” Krishna revealed that her mother is an avid collector, saying, “My mom is a big-time art collector, so I can’t tell a lot about them.” At the dining area, Farah noticed a chalk artwork on a blackboard and asked, “Is this art too?” Krishna confirmed, “Yes, this is M. F. Husain . This I know.” When Farah jokingly asked if it gets wiped out, she assured, “It doesn’t.”

The house also includes a small temple corner near the dining space, adding a spiritual touch to the modern interiors. Soon, Jackie Shroff himself made a cameo, charming Farah with his signature style as he shared that the entire family, including pets, lives together under one roof.

One of the most stunning features of the home is the expansive balcony, which Krishna calls the “best spot.” Complete with a seating area, jacuzzi, and even an ice bath setup, the space overlooks lush greenery and the ocean, offering rare privacy in a bustling city. “You don’t get this kind of scenery in this city… no buildings in front, no one looking into your home,” Krishna said, adding that the family often gathers there in the evenings to enjoy sunsets. She also revealed their wellness routine, which includes gym sessions followed by a jacuzzi and ice baths to help regulate the nervous system.